Hey, Pandas, I’m A Christian, Tell And/Or Ask Me Anything! (Closed)

I believe in God and that He sent His Son, Jesus Christ to die for our sins. I believe that through faith and faith alone you can be saved. I would love to talk to you about Christ in a loving way. Let’s all be respectful to one another.
What does your church and/or beliefs say about lgbtqia people? I just wondered from a point of curiosity as I have heard of some churches being accepting and other strongly against queer people. Why do you think different churches have different opinions?
