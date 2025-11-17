Hey Pandas, If You Had A Warning Label, What Would Yours Say?

Let us know in the comments!
#1
May contain nuts.
#2
Mine would be “warning: easily distracted, doesn’t know how to stop talking, doesn’t really like people much, might bite you if you interrupt me when I’m doing something, and doesn’t eat much at all.”
#3
‘STOP! Warning: This person is very sensitive and anything you say to her will cause her to overthink it too much and explode.’
#4
According to most people I know, the warning would probably be “be careful as she’s very blunt”
#5
‘Covered in cat hair (in case u are allergic) and is an idiot’
#6
WARNING: IMMENSELY F^CKED UP PERSON. MIGHT COME OFF AS INSANE OR DISTURBED.
#7
Caution! Conversations may not proceed according to expectations.
#8
“warning: vicious animal inside”
#9
Tells the truth and nothing but the truth. I hate lying and liars!!
#10
either beware of idiot or beware of sarcastic moody idiot
#11
“Mentally ill and not ok please hug”
#12
“Fragile, may break easily.”
#13
“Do not let out of sight, will attempt to do something dumb that may cause bodily harm to itself and others”
#14
Warning: Only being polite–I don’t actually care.
#15
WARNING: Will make sarcastic comments. If you don’t like this and get your feelings hurt, then you are an idiot for talking to me.
#16
Danger: Explosive Contents
#17
LOST MARBLES Proceed with Caution
#18
A wild possum. DO NOT interact with.
#19
Warning: sus
#20
Do not chew loudly near me!
#21
My warning label: Will probably stare at you uncomfortably just to see whether you’re reaction is friendship material
#22
Actually…I wore a warning label from an old hospital autoclave…”warning: not explosive proof. Should be used by competent personnel only”
Hey, it was the 70’s
#23
“Caution! Not nearly as strong as it seems!”
#24
Warning: Highly unstable
#25
Problematic.
#26
Gets very awkward for no reason A LOT
#27
According to my husband, it would be “Do not poke the bear.”
#28
WiII say yes or no respectively to make you happy, please appreciate
#29
WARNING: Knows way too much history.
#30
will correct you. will tell you random facts at any time. might bite if interrupted while talking. covered in doggie hair.
#31
average teenage girl with an impulsive sparkle and a ton of razzmatazz :DDDDD
#32
WARNING: Tends to talk a lot and need music as a consistent stimulus. Also very loud.
#33
#34
(Warning) could be explosive at some times.
#35
Easily distracted – never seem to stop talking.
#36
Extremely hyperactive, annoying, etc.
Seems normal, but after 3 hours you will experience side effects such as anger, annoyance, and apoplexy.
#37
WARNING: Hates stupid people and will respond with limitless Dad jokes and cringeworthy puns.
#38
Warning: will laugh spontaneously and loudly at inappropriate times.
#39
Medicated for YOUR protection.
#40
Disorganiced anarkist with Awkward tourettes
#41
Is packing a knife, proceed with caution
#42
Caution: May say the most unhinged things and then go back to normal*
.
.
Normal is not normal
#43
Very dark. Will talk for hours about anything.
#44
WARNING: The person you are about to bother may look inviting and approachable but is in fact a cantankerous insult factory with a god-tier death glare.
#45
Use exact change only.
#46
warning: she is a nerd, an idiot, a nerdy idiot, and may laugh involuntarily at beluga videos. she also wont stop talking about Garl’s death. I mean, why did he have to die? he tanked enough bullets for us alre-sorry.
#47
warning: needs music as constant mood tracker, will play video games music upon request, and btw Garl didn’t have to die he tanked too many bullets he could have dodged it and we could have all been fine don’t die garrlllllllllllll…sorry I did it again
#48
Fragile. Or, useless.
#49
Mentally unstable without Internet.
#50
Back off! This one is loaded!
#51
Do not talk to unless you want to be bombarded with millions of cat/hedgehog facts nonstop for 7hours!!!
#52
Will play heavy metal at will.
#53
*WARNING!* He’s a 10, but he has short temper, rage issues stemming from being adopted, and will frequently eat your food, even if you put your name on the container. *WARNING!*
#54
Show me your outrage and I will laugh at you.
#55
Danger: Extremly HOT🥵
lol
#56
May be a little bit annoying and repetitive.
#57
Warning! Will bite you. Not in a good way. I will make you bleed. Die, mortal!
Also, I will look like I’m silently judging you, but I’m just a bit shy and paranoid so I’m investigating you
#58
WARNING! DO NOT Poke this Beautiful, Intelligent, Talented, Charming, Honestly…don’t push THAT button!
#59
Drain Bamaged
#60
I was told by a gentleman with a thick Texas accent that I was a “Live wire with no insulation!”
Just may put that on my tombstone.
#61
Warning: Has a brain and will use it.
#62
Warning: Possess a mind not so much twisted but actually sprained!
#63
Warning: I have severe ADHD and a very huge attitude. oh, and do not give me sugar. caffeine is fine, but not sugar. proceed with caution of being friends with this drama queen, coffee addict, and extrovert. (yes, if you are wondering i am a random teenager)
#64
Warning: If you are allergic to cats, stay at least 5 feet away because i am covered in cat fur.
#65
Is able to listen thoroughly and never forgets what you have told, May it nice or bad or sad things.
#66
I’m ok I just need to be bouncing permanently. (AHDH warning label)
#67
Has a wheelchair and knows how to use it
#68
Attention!
Cruel truths are coming out of me due to my lack os social filter!
#69
Born to be mild.
#70
warning ; extremely awkward when you first meet. beware, after about a week you will fall victim to their hyperfixation rambles.
#71
” I’m against bullying (watch out!)
#72
Warning! Does not play well with others!
#73
Warning! “Don’t wake her up if you can’t coffeinate her on the spot”
#74
Warning: Do not trust this panda with your valuables. They will forget it exists and somehow destroy it anyway.
#75
Warning: Gymnast. can flip at any moment. keep a safe distance. also eardrum-shattering-loud.
#76
Taco Bell and Starbucks!
#77
Danger due to: Don’t Across (It’s a family joke lol)
#78
DILLIGAF?
#79
Warning! Dumbass
#80
#81
Warning: fragile, furry.
#82
Warning; incredibly dramatic and will complain about everything constantly, is rarely actually upset but is very annoying
#83
to actually care, one would have to listen, to listen is something i do not care to do
#84
Warning: unpredictable gay furry
#85
[ warning: depressed adhd idiot ]
#86
WARNING: You don’t know what you’re getting yourself into….
#87
Warning: Can spontaneously change from funny and joking around to philosophical. Has a tendency to read and not know how to be social.
#88
Warning! 90 second countdown until she can no longer pretend to give a s**t and her brain explodes.
#89
May not remember what you are sayi…. hey what were we talking about again?
#90
Tresspassers will be prosecuted.
#91
Unfiltered!
#92
Warning: has spontaneous panic attacks and gender dysphoria
#93
Prickly. Do not hug.
#94
Warning : May suddenly cry or go to half-conscious world
#95
Has no off switch may talk till you die
#96
If you ask me to be honest, don’t be offended by my blunt response.
#97
Forget the guard dog, BEWARE OF OWNER
#98
Warning: Overly sensitive, overly emotional, hopeless romantic, not exactly mean but a very spicy nice, but also slightly toxic, easily distracted, overly-talkative, dramatic, not very funny but will laugh at everything. If you experience symptoms such as annoyance and irritation when interacting with me, you may be allergic and should stay as far away as possible.
#99
WARNING: Will compulsively attempt to solve your problem; even if all you really wanted was to vent and it’s not really a problem you’re looking for a solution to at all.
#100
Will probably have half the conversation in her head – try to keep up!
#101
Warning! Overthinker on the brink of a breakdown! She’ll do her best to be nice, kind, and supportive because she cares, but there is SOOO much going on behind the scenes, so be careful how close you get.
#102
warning… i guess (heh im lazy)
#103
If you are mean to my friends I will throw hands with you. I think I can throw hands with anyone despite being extremely underweight and very twiggy.
#104
Warning: will ask ‘is this edible?’ frequently, will try to eat anything edible, no self control around food, short demon, needs coffee to function properly, don’t give her monster. if seen wrap in blanket and carry her to nearest tieable thing and tie her there”
#105
WARNING: very emotional pls hug I’m having a bad day will do anything to make u like me and will be friends with anyone 😭😭😭I’m sorry pls stop reading
#106
#107
Warning: Fragile
#108
Can be a bit too much. (According to my grown son.)
#109
Light fuse at arm’s length and retreat to a safe distance
#110
i’m like some ancient temple, crumbling, cursed and probably haunted.
※original quote credit RebelCircus
#111
Gets angry really easily
#112
Warning: May contain small parts.
#113
Warning: will punch if interrupt reading
#114
Warning: Very dangerous when happy, mad, sad, and literally any other emotion ⚠️
#115
WARNING: If it begins to act like a cat, it is either relaxed or about to attack. If it is beginning to attack, apologise, back away slowly and give it spicy chips.
#116
Caution! Cannot understand most social cues, probably doesn’t care about what you’re saying, may do something stupid that WILL cause harm to itself and others, may come off as insane and traumatized, avoid at all costs.
#117
Warning: Choking hazard, do not touch without permission!
#118
Slippery when wet.
#119
Warning: either does everything too much or too little, there’s no in between
#120
WARNING: Extremely small social battery. Please do not talk every second that you are near me or I will die inside slowly and painfully.
#121
armed, dangerous, and berry pissed off
#122
To maintain safety of unit, regularly check pressure and do not exceed recommended PSI. Explosions are rare but can cause catastrophic results.
#123
owns guns, doesn’t kill
#124
Warning: dont.
#125
Warning: I have no filter. If all I do in response to something you said is to remain silent, don’t press me or you will see why the former warning exists.
#126
“Warning: Toxic, not fit for consumption. Keep away from children’
#127
WARNING
***
DO NOT APPROACH UNLESS YOU WANT TO BE GREETED WITH GARL’S THEME AND SO MANY TEARS OVER HIS DEATH
***
YOUVE BEEN WARNED
#128
Warning : emotionally fragile, may impulsively bake if stressed!
#129
Enter if you are not afraid of my Pugsy dog he may lick you to death.
#130
Just remember this sentence when it comes to me:
And that, boys, girls and what-have-you, is why SheamusFanFrom1987 is PUNDISPUTED!!! XP
#131
#132
#133
#134
Too many followers. It’s like a cult.
#135
May be incredibly stupid and smart
#136
It is necessary to think before you speak.
#137
!WARNING! !LOVES REVENGE!
#138
I actually do have a warning label; I’m a natural redhead.
#139
Warning: This b*tch gay
#140
Caution: If you talk to this creature about something it likes..it will talk your ear off
#141
“Massive c**k alert”
“Loves pussy, tits, and a*s”
“My girlfriend is better than yours”
“I love my girlfriends huge a*s”
“My girlfriend loves sucking my 20 inch c**k”
