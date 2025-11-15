Hey Pandas, If You Could Change One Thing About The World, What Would It Be? (Closed)

The world we live in is an interesting place, but it isn’t perfect. There are many things, big or small, that we’d like to be different. If you had the chance to change only one thing about it, what would it be? And why?
No more, racism sexism homohobia, hypocrites…
Unicorns . . . but they have to be the cupcake pooping kind
if i could change anything, i’d change people. So many people criticize everything anyone does. Saying stuff about what people say or how they act, or even how they look. It’s horrible and if you’re one of these people, stop. It really makes people feel horrible about themselves. But, if you’re one of these people, you probably don’t care. I’m just saying that you need to stop. I’ve been bullied and criticized all my life and it’s making me wanna end it all. so please stop…
this whole virus thing
Racism, women threatening to frame men for sexual assault or rape, people harming the world like cutting trees down and stealing animals homes, cops straight up killing us, cops, karens and kens, war, kidnapping, murdering (i like it though), moms and dads saying that they’re always right in every argument, people downvoting others for no reason, people who won’t let others share their own opinion, and honestly, the way my step mom always tells out dad what we do and never her.
if i had to choose one i would choose rapists but there is a lot more things i would get rid of
Stupid people. Bad parenting. Aaaaand socks in sandals.
i’d make superheros real.
DAT I HAVE TO MY BROTHERS CHORES!!!
