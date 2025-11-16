Hey Pandas, If Karma Was Real How Do You Think You Would Be Doing? (Closed)

Do you think you would be getting some positive or negative karma your way, and what have you been having so far?
#1
If karma was real, I should’ve become very prosperous by now but since it started going bad, I had to cut corners with my attitude and manners so I guess I’ll now suffer
#2
I would be randomly hit by asteroids on the street and step on Legos barefoot, as well as stepping on mystery liquid in socks. I think my bad karma is mostly generated out of spewing random insults.
#3
HMmMmMmMm…that depends. I’d probably be struck by lighting a few times but then be dishing out vengeance on others.
#4
I would probably do fine, I usually deliver karma, not get it.
#5
Idk. I personally think I’d be f****d, but the people who I know seem to really like me so idk. I do try my best to be kind to everyone so maybe that helps
#6
I think i would be fine for the most part, but DEFINITELY not for the early stages of my life, i had MAJOR anger problems and was constantly insulting my mom 🤣 don’t worry, me and her are all good now! 😊
#7
I try and always do good, so Id like to THINK I would be doing okay. But considering how clumsy I am and how much bad luck I have, I think I already did something to anger karma and at the moment I’m just trying to make up for it. So in reality, probably not great. Lol
#8
KARMA is real
#9
Me and Karma are all sweet, my issues lie with Murphy and his law! The Irish ancestry in me has a special kinda luck attached to it, thanks dad.
#10
i just lost my grandma, my cat and my uncle in the span of a year so i better be doing pretty d*mn well
#11
Depends on when in my life we’re talking. I’ve made alot of mistakes and have caused pain to people I care about. However, I’ve had my act together for several years now, and have made my amends, and try to live a good life and take care of myself and others. But currently I’m broke, and my cat needs to go to the vet and my car needs to be worked on, so if karma is real maybe it’s still payback from when I was a selfish a*****e 🤷
#12
Not sure, but Karma has struck nearly every guy who’s done me wrong. Ex husband fell off roof and broke his back. Had premature twins to Dr. for 1 week checkup and told him something was wrong. 3 days later one died. That Dr. was killed in his own shower by lightning shortly after. I have a lot more examples. Too many to list.
#13
There’d be no one to tell
#14
I’d like to think I’d be well off
#15
I only screw people who deserve it, so Id still be drinkin beer and burning stuff like I do.
#16
Prettu s**t, if online stuff counts
#17
I’d probably be screwed
#18
I would probably be screwed, because I did some pretty bad things, and I didn’t regret doing them, but I’m becoming a better person slowly.
