Hey Pandas I Need Relationship Advice (Closed)

by

Ok so I’ve had a crush on this guy for like yearsss and I recently started talking to him again and my friend thinks he’s flirting with me but idkk. He’s super nice and keeps starting the convo and let’s me win when we play online games. What do you guys think?( also sorry lol I’m like freaking out over the fact that he might actually like me back)

#1

I have a question first before I answer. How is he flirting?

I would say, call him and tell him you like him hang up and see what he says. That’s what I do and Im a player so it usually works but I’m also really hot🥵
Kidding I’m trash🥲

#2

I’d need to know how he’s flirting. I also think that he should treat you as an equal, and not let you win at everything. It’s sweet every once in a while, every game is a little annoying. But if he likes you and you like him back, I think you should go for i5!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Forced Marriage Or Kidnapping”: Bride’s Elvis Serenade At Vegas Wedding Scares Off Groom
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2025
I Make Art Buttons For Money (13 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is A Thing You Do That People Wouldn’t Have Expected Of You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
People Don’t Usually Like Their ID Pics, But These 35 Are Hilarity On Another Level
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
The Ultimate Ranking of the Couples from 90 Day Fiancé Season 4
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2023
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Could Be Doing Instead Of Surfing Bored Panda? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.