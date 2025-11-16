Hey Pandas I Need Relationship Advice (Closed)

Ok so I’ve had a crush on this guy for like yearsss and I recently started talking to him again and my friend thinks he’s flirting with me but idkk. He’s super nice and keeps starting the convo and let’s me win when we play online games. What do you guys think?( also sorry lol I’m like freaking out over the fact that he might actually like me back)
#1
I have a question first before I answer. How is he flirting?
I would say, call him and tell him you like him hang up and see what he says. That’s what I do and Im a player so it usually works but I’m also really hot🥵
Kidding I’m trash🥲
#2
I’d need to know how he’s flirting. I also think that he should treat you as an equal, and not let you win at everything. It’s sweet every once in a while, every game is a little annoying. But if he likes you and you like him back, I think you should go for i5!
