Hey Pandas, How Was Your Thanksgiving? (Closed)

I’d like to know how was your Thanksgiving this year.
#1
Australian here… we don’t celebrate Thanksgiving… but I had a chicken sandwich and a beer in support.
#2
33 people, 2 huge smoked turkeys and a table overwhelmed with side dishes and another table of deserts. 93 year old mother in law visiting from Greece was able to visit with her youngest great grandchildren and my daughters were all here(one flew in from Georgia). Nobody went away hungry and a good time was had by all! Making turkey soup today.
#3
I sat at home alone, ate a frozen chicken dinner, and felt extremely alone and depressed.
#4
As a Canadian, my Thanksgiving happened in October.
Spent time with my parents, their two Boston Terriers, and my siblings. Had very delicious food, and we watched some YouTuber videos.
It was very nice to spend time with everyone.
#5
Well my in-laws always host but last week my FIL got covid. We weren’t going to go but my MIL was really upset and said the Dr. told her if no one else was sick after 5 days it was fine. So ok? Then on Monday my MIL called crying and said she now has covid! So I had to plan Thanksgiving dinner in two dsys! We skipped the turkey and had a chicken from Costco and a ham. Plus I had to work that morning. I guess it could’ve been worse. At least the in laws are doing good!
#6
I went to my in-laws this year. My MIL and I switch off houses but we split the cooking which is really nice. Everything turned out perfect except my husband ate most of the deviled eggs before we made it over there lol!
#7
Spent the day home alone with my sick cat. Ate instant mashed potatoes, drank seltzers and napped. Friends and family who?
#8
I went to del taco and had a quesadilla with my mom!
#9
I couldn’t get myself to do the turkey thing this year. I instead made one of the best pork steaks I’ve ever made, with collard greens and creamed corn. Both I and the puppy loved it. Hope everyone else enjoyed theirs!
#10
It was lit! I whipped up a big batch of BOMB mashed potatoes with bacon, sour cream, and cheddar cheese. I finished ’em in my Instant Pot, and they came out oozing with goodness. To make the afternoon even better, my MIL (who LOVES to order me around), demanded that I “put those potatoes in a serving dish!” I got to say, “Nope! They’re gonna stay warm in the pot.” Due to their presentability, or the lack thereof, she didn’t eat any. More for the rest of us. Not that I’m hung up on our dysfunctional relationship at all… 🙄😁
#11
Sucked. I was originally scheduled for oral surgery Thanksgiving week, then it got bumped to this coming Tues. All my kids & their spouses assumed I was cooking. I told them I would do Christmas, but not Tgiving, because of the surgery. Called my oldest son wk before Tgiving to let him know date changed & I would host. He said he was gonna cook & would let me know what to bring. A couple days later, I was invited to eat with my new DIL’s family. ( I have 3 kids.) I msgd my daughter the night before to see if she wanted to ride together. She was confused & was aid she was walking over to her brother’s place. (They’re neighbors.) I looked up the date of the family dinner…it was Saturday, 11/25. I didn’t make the guest list of my own children’s Thanksgiving. DIL’s defense was they invited me to celebrate with their family. My daughter stated she had enough $Hl+ to worry about on Tgiving, and “I always did this.” (THIS – being confused, asking questions, having epiphany I wasn’t invited to Tgiving.) Spent Black Friday talking to my therapist. Good times…
#12
we don’t celebrate thanksgiving so it was probably good. i don’t know what day it’s on :’)
#13
#14
We’ve been trying to navigate holidays for almost 40 years as a couple. Gotta go there and there and there. Not this year.
Home: Us 2 plus 2 doggos.
Grilled hamburgers and a bottle of red. Super easy. It was great.
#15
Fractured my ankle morning of Thanksgiving. Ugh
#16
I went to my best friend’s home and celebrated with her family, it was lovely.
#17
This year, baked a chicken & left the turkey in freezer to use when family members get home from hospital. I’ll make turkey dinner w/all the sides when they return.
When ‘shtuff’ happens, as it did, it’s stressful. Keeping busy helped. I baked quick breads ( pumpkin ) to give away.
#18
First Thanksgiving after my aunt died. We used to have a whole day just for us to get groceries, hang out, be two Reets together. (Our nickname.) Then Thanksgiving with the whole family. I was ok most of the day, then had a scream-crying breakdown ending with hyperventilating from the grief.
#19
i had a great time running around with my cousins and dressed up really nice and the smoked turkey was delicious. all in all very fun. although the reason why thanksgiving is a holiday has always been a bit strange to me, i love it and would celebrate it even if i moved out of the us
#20
ate turge an pey
#21
I got yelled at and punished for not being excited about Christmas and holidays and so I cried while I ate my turkey. And then I had to read something in front of my entire church and when I went to go sit down, all my dad had to say was “speak up more” and that felt like a punch in the gut because I had been terrified and STILL enunciated, projected my voice as much as I felt comfortable doing, read clearly, and at a reasonable pace and he STILL found a way to put me down. God.
#22
Very Yummy
#23
Packers won!! 🤘😎
#24
Mine was actually kind of crappy. I went to my foster dad’s. I asked one of the young men there how he knew “Jon” (my foster dad). And he said, “You mean grandpa?” And that’s when I realized “Jon” must’ve been married to this current wife for over 20 years and that this young man had no idea who Jon was before his grandma. The young man did not ask anything about how I knew “Jon.” But I wanted to say, “Ah yes, 20 years ago. That was about the time he left my foster mom bc he was having an affair with your grandma. Don’t worry, my foster mom had a tumor at the time and was absolutely devastated. It all worked out though. Because the cancer killed her really fast that way. 6 months and she was gone.” And that’s when I realized, maybe I’m still bitter. Ha! Don’t worry, I stayed friendly. The kid knows nothing.
#25
I mean it was more fun than some, but this time somebody brought a rum cake and didn’t say that it was a rum cake, so two or three of the kids demolished it.
