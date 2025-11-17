Hey Pandas, How Do You Stop Caring What Other People Think About Your Choices? (Closed)

When someone gives me an unwanted opinion about my life choices I get angry because I feel like they are entering my personal space. Any advice on how to manage that?
#1
Well, you gotta remember that EVERYONE is gonna have SOMETHING to say about you. its annoying and i get that you feel angry. but people are gonna say stuff regardless, and they wont stop. i recommend just ignoring them. in though one ear, out the other. i know, easier said than done, but i personally think this is the best way to go. hope this helps!
#2
I learned not to care. I am my own person and their thoughts on my choices are their business, not mine.
#3
You deliberately educate yourself to do so. “People” don’t pay your bills, don’t have rights over you, don’t care about you when you’re ill or sad. Why would you care about them?
#4
Don’t take anything personal from people you don’t know personally.Are they better than you? No. No better, no worse.
#5
Just don’t. It doesn’t matter what they think. It doesn’t matter if they think what youre doing is wrong. It doesn’t matter. Be smarter, not harder
#6
I realised people who provide advice generally don’t take in consideration who I am and what I want. Their advice suits *their* needs, not mine, so it’s more than often off the mark.
#7
I dumbed myself down and it’s worked so far
#8
Honestly’ it’s quite simple. (For me at least) just remember that people hold opinions on other people to hide their own insecurities(if it is a judge opinion, o/c.) but it might be easier for me, because I never really cared about other peoples’ opinion, or because I never care how I look. Social standards are overrated.
#9
Hire an assassin. Dead peoples opinions don’t matter
#10
I like to think these:
1. Nobody’s living your life, so better to die without regrets.
2. The harsh truth is most of the time people actually don’t judge and we just get stupid stuff stuck in our brain.
3. You never know how long you have left, what if I die tmr? Then you ain’t gonna catch me in the ugliest outfit ever to not “stand out”
I also suggest surrounding yourself, whether online or in person with people who talk about body positivity or simply are confident and not care. Finding out what suits your body and being able to buy it and walk out is a HUGE step. But taking these little steps, even if you just wear them in the house or just start to feel confident in your room is a game changer.
#11
Keep reminding yourself, and them, that it’s your life, and your opinion is the most important!
#12
for me, i used to be super insecure about my outfits and hair n stuff, so i changed to be like “everyone else”. i also thought my friends wouldn’t like me if i didn’t do this. then, i realized that i didn’t have to change myself for other people, and if i have to do this, maybe they aren’t the best choice for me.
#13
Fake it till you make it. If you pretend not to care, you eventually will stop caring because there’s no point. I’m still working on it though, so I feel you
#14
I don’t. I just obsess over how if I mess up a tiny bit, everybody will be watching me and judging me.
#15
For me, I got so tired of dealing with and hearing other peoples opinions. I heard them nonstop. The people I grew up with, what you might call a family, treated me like c**p because my mom made me out to be c**p, horrible parenting and telling everyone I’m just a “rebellious little s**t”. I became that person. Then I ended up in the uhhhhh adult legal system for a couple years and heard more nonstop opinions. I realized they were all wrong, that no one ever came to me to ask how it really was in my childhood home and only took my mothers words seriously. So, I gave up on opinions, went no contact with my entire family, and stuck to myself and haven’t looked back. I live so freely now ☺️
#16
Self-confidence and liking yourself for who you are, not what others think you are. Have friends who love you and support you and bring you up. If someone is mean to you, it’s not your job to make them like you, just be like haters gonna hate and ok, you’re entitled to your opinion and move on because you can’t please everyone and people are always going to judge you for what you do
#17
Life is short enough, and difficult enough, without letting other people dictate your happiness. When you let others trivial opinions about you affect you, you’re allowing someone who doesn’t matter to control you.
#18
I don’t know.
I really don’t know.
