Hey Pandas, How Do You Cope With An Estranged Older Sibling? (Closed)

Hi, I (15F) am still estranged from my older sister (24F?). I miss her sorely, but I feel helpless to do anything about it. Does anyone else have this issue? I need support.
I’m not sure what the reason you’re estranged for.
Being the oldest of my siblings, I’m estranged from all 3 of my half brothers. They seem to not be interested in pursuing any relationship with me. I wasn’t very close to the 2 youngest. I miss my oldest bro sometimes. But he didn’t seem too eager to contact me. Last time I called him he hung up on me.
I don’t think it’s anything I did. I suspect it’s whatever their mom has told them about me is why. She doesn’t really think too highly of me. Always gloating how tall her son’s are, their grades, rank in their jobs. During family events that involve being somewhere, I’ll tell them I can meet them there and take the bus on my own. She’ll arrange for one of her sons to pick me up and drive me, much to their protests. Then they feel burdened by me, and I feel dependent. (She doesn’t believe buses are reliable here, yet my city has a fairly good public transit system that I know how to navigate well.)
Anyways, I’ve been raised not to interfere in people’s lives who are not seeking out your company. So, I don’t try to butt in on my brothers anymore. It’s been …. gosh. Over 10 years ago. Possibly 11 or 12 years. Sad part is my oldest brother works in the same area I live. He said he had no desire to come visit. I had to accept it as that.
I used to have them in my friend’s on Facebook. It didn’t go well. Couldn’t say anything without his friends being jerks towards me. Not even a simple question about what fish was caught in a photo.
Sorry I couldn’t be much help. My only advice is figure out what went wrong, if anything, or why you don’t speak with each other. If she isn’t wanting to open communication with you, then it’s best to leave her be. As hard as it is to swallow.
I cope very well…. stopped having anything to do with my brother 40 years ago….. now just have to outlive him so I can p!ss on his grave after the b@stard is dead….
