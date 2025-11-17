Hey Pandas, How Are You Lately? (Closed)

by

I just want to know how you all are doing.

#1

Still living despite not being capable of feeling happy.

#2

I’m so close to releasing. like sitting at the edge of a cliff. i don’t want to hurt myself again but at the same time i crave it. i’m supposed to be okay. I was getting better.

#3

I had a bad 5 hours today. I went to the mall with my family to get a birthday gift for my friend and my dad was arguing with my mum constantly. We later went to do some window shopping and I started unintentionally talking in a high volume as I usually do when I’m excited so my mom told me to be quiet which I did but then my dad started shouting as a way to mock me. I started tearing up while he continued to mock me and lecture me about “believing I’m superior to everyone “ because of my reaction. Everything he said was about me being a villain and how he “went down to my level” to teach me a lesson. He sort of apologised and took me out for ice cream but subtly told us about how he’s the victim and we’re the bullies. I wonder if I really am the villain in life and I’m not sure about anything anymore. I don’t believe that happiness is a real thing anymore. Every time I feel happy, something always happens that makes me even more depressed. I think that I should stop doing things that make me happy if it’ll prevent more bad things from happening

#4

Barely eating anything. So in that sense I’m doing bad. I’m currently suffering from anorexia and that’s the reason why I don’t eat anything.

#5

I just want to see how you are.

#6

Eh..

#7

Not great. Anxiety on a rise and I think everyone hates me but I don’t want to talk about it because they probably have problems of their own and don’t need mine.

Sorry for burdening whoever is reading this

#8

ya know that good friend we all have named boredom, boredoms back and i bored i need stuff to do but bp has nothing to do

