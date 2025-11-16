Hey Pandas, Have You Seen The Movie “Dune?” (Closed)

by

Did the 2021 movie Dune do well enough at the box office to have them plan on making a sequel for the second half of the book?

#1

Watched it 3 times now. If you didnt’t have noticed it before, then I recommend to focus on the sound design next time you watch it. One of the best movies in sound design I watched so far. And you don’t even need 5.1 high end hifi s**t. A good stereo system will do it. Wait for the scene where the emperor (or baron? dont know right now) talks to his army. wow wow wow. And Hans Zimmer for sure delivered again with the soundtrack. Really a must watch, if you are into SciFi.

#2

no

#3

They already announced part two around two months ago

#4

Nope

#5

no

#6

Yeah but it would have been better if there were no colored people and strictly only white people. They ruined because of that

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
