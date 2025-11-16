Hey Pandas, Have You Had Any Close Calls? (Closed)

Anything bad almost happen to you?
#1
A few years ago, my school bus slid on a road that was covered in ice. We ended up with the front wheels in a ditch and the bus perpendicular with the road. The close call was that if the bus had done that like 30 feet later, there was no ditch, just a cliff into a ravine
#2
About 25 years ago, in my home country, a friend of mine just got his licence as armed security. Young and not very wise, he brought a Parabellum to our house to brag about it. Showed us, easily impressed girls, that the magazine is empty, then started to play with the gun. There was a bullet left in the barrel, it passed between my sister and me, made two holes in the book shelf and a 20 cm long u-turn in the brick wall behind it, and then skittered under the bed next to my knee. As I was sitting on the floor, the gun was level with my head when it went off. Lucky for us, while he managed to breech almost every gun safety rules he ever learned, he still remembered to never point a gun to a person, even if it is supposed to be empty.
#3
My brother flipped his car, and came out almost completely unscathed.
#4
I was driving on the highway in the Netherlands (I’m not from there) at night and it was snowing. Somehow I didn’t realise I was on an exit lane to a gas station and was driving at around 120 km/h directly heading into a crash barrier. Steered the car to the right immediately and was incredibly lucky not to have hit any car next to me. One of my worst fears is not to hurt myself hurt but to hurt others while driving. I was young and a fairly new driver then and have learned a lot since then.
