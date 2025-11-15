Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Been In A Car Accident? (Closed)

Share down below.
#1
yep. 2 times
1) w/ 2 year old me, god mother, god sis, mom, sis and a very old car, on the free way and old lady hit us
2)w/ entire family, couple swerved and hit us by a gas station, banged my elbow, mom hurt shoulders,dad hurt knee, and sis and bro hit their fore heads
#2
I’ve never been in a serious accident…in terms of physical damage. I’ve been in two, both times I was the driver:
1. Stuck in one-way traffic with my dad, this guy is overtaking coming down the lane…realizes he can’t go further because there are cars coming in the opposite direction…runs straight into the back of our car. Bonus point – the guy was a cop and I went to school with his daughter.
2. Heading to work one morning and my car got into a skid heading down a hill (I wasn’t speeding). The skid took me onto the opposing lane and I a choice…. avoid hitting an oncoming car or direct the car off the road but end up down in a ditch. I ended up squeezing to the side of the car and got broadsided. Thankfully no physical damage to either party.
#3
It wasn’t really a crash but my school bus slidacross the road. We were on the way to school on this little dirt road. It was completely covered in ice. The bus swerved completely sideways and blocked the road. The front tires were in a ditch, so the bus couldn’t move. After like a half hour, another bus came and we walked on people’s lawns over to the other bus. We didn’t walk. The road because it was too icy.
When it happened I was grateful because if we had slid later, we would have either gone into a ravine, or down a hill into trafic.
#4
Well, this one was ALMOST an accident but here ya go:
So me and my family were driving somewhere. There was a truck carrying chairs, and the chairs weren’t strapped down that well. Suddenly, both chairs got loose and went flying out of the back. One hit a car in the hood (not that bad damage) and a chair was flying towards us. We were on the leftmost side of the road so my father made a hard left turn to try and dodge it. Btw, I was on the front right side so it would have impacted me the most. But then, the chair bounced away from our car.
My mother believes that an angel saved us, and I kinda think that’s true. The previous night I had a crystal angel that broke (or just fell from its string). I managed to fix it with a new string.
There’s another logical reason why we avoided the chair but I’ll tell you if you really want to know :P
#5
I’ve been in several but the most memorable one was about 10 years ago. I was driving home from a city that a few hours away from my home town with a friend and his 4 year old. It was moonlit night and I came up on a T in the road. I did not see the stop sign which had been sand blasted in the desert wind. By the time I saw it it was too late to stop so I tried to drift the corner. I would have probably made it except there was this van with 4 small children in the back. We collided with such force the front end of my car was ripped off. My car stopped on one side off the road the van landed in a ditch on its side less than a foot from a car sized boulder on the other side of the road. Luckily there were no injuries. The sound of the collision I will never forget it sounded like a hammer striking an anvil.
#6
I’ve been in a couple but they were never super serious, mostly just little bumps.
Number 1) So my mom told me we got into a car accident when i was 1 and she was pregnant with my sis, i dont actually know what happened, but no one was seriously injured as far as i know.
Number 2) This one happened when i was 7 or 8 and my sis was like 6. We got rear-ended in traffic, just a little bump, no damage at all to cars or humans.
Number 3) This one happened 2 years ago i think. I was with my grandpa and my sister in a jeep, and we pulled into a roundabout at a safe time, but a car was speeding and also pulled into the roundabout on the other side and went fast enough to make it all the way around the roundabout and then rear-end us and make our jeep do a 180. I hit my head and shoulder on the window and my sis hit her side on the door but it wasnt super bad and my grandpa didnt hit anything as far as i know.
#7
I’ve had three actual accidents and a near miss. The first accident happened on the way home from my aunt and uncle’s house. My dad was driving. We were turning and a clearly drunk driver t-boned us. We were inches away from tipping over. The second one happened on the way home from school. My dad was driving again this time. We were at a stop light and the lady behind us nailed us. Apparently her foot had slipped off the brake and into the gas. The third was in the school parking lot. My mom was driving. It was a small hit from behind, and I was unfortunately reaching between the front and back seats for my backpack. I got flung and my back got twisted pretty bad. Still had to carry a 25 pound backpack to class. The near miss happened on my way home from a friend’s house. My mom was the one driving and my grandma was in the car as well. Two cars were racing each other and didn’t see us. They both came within six inches of us but luckily we didn’t get hit. If we had, my grandmother and I would have definitely died, and maybe my mom too.
I just shouldn’t travel in cars LOL
#8
not me but when my mom and my lil bro where coming to pick me up from school, they were t-boned at an intersection where a wheel way bus was supposed to stop. but he never stopped.
#9
Twice. The first time was just a fender bender. A guy was looking at his phone and hit us from behind. He was really nice about it though and apologized about thirty times, and more when he realized me and my little sister were in the car. My mom was fine with it since neither car had any damage really done other than a couple scratches. The second time, my mom was driving us to church and her car’s wheel stopped moving. We ended up ramming into someone’s mailbox and the rocks they had near the road broke something underneath the car and made us stop. It was terrifying for me especially because we hit the mailbox on my side and I was in the front.It could have been worse though because the next mailbox down was brick. There was one funny part to the second crash; my sister didn’t even realize anything happened even though the car was going crazy and I was screaming my head off because she was staring at her tablet the whole time. When we stopped moving she just lifted her head, saw me and my mom, and said, “What’s wrong?”
