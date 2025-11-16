Hey Pandas, Give Me A Random Opinion (Closed)

Hi! Give me an opinion that you have! Funny ones are appreciated. Reminder, be respectful.
#1
That gender is really not a big deal. Normally, the line between male and female personalities is blur. I also think (and I have also personally experienced) that some people capitalise too much on certain aspects of gender, that makes them misinterpret some things. Eg, just because a guy is soft-hearted, bubbly or likes wearing lip balm doesn’t mean he’s a trans woman or gay. We have tomboys too. It doesn’t make them trans men.
That being said, if one feels trans, then they may also BE trans. Your gender identity can only be experienced by you. ✌🏽✌🏽🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️
#2
Hot water taste good, but only in the shower.
#3
The only acceptable remake of The Princess Bride would involve The Muppets.
#4
Not everything is or needs to be political.
#5
Snails are super cute (a lot of people tell me I’m strange for keeping them as pets [ahem they are my children, thanks])
#6
Cats and dogs are both awesome animals.
#7
If you decide to get a pet because they are easier than children, you aren’t putting enough effort into raising your pet. They are children with different needs, and most people who have pets don’t deserve them
#8
Dasani bottled water tastes like water from a hose that’s sat in a plastic water gun all day.
#9
Just because someone is rich and/or famous doesn’t make their opinions valid or better than yours.
#10
People that send inappropriate DMs somewhere (especially to people they know are minors) are so disgusting and honestly just pitiful. Like, they can’t get someone to like them in real life, do they really think that they’ll pick someone completely random up after telling them they want to rape them out of nowhere?
#11
Pangolins are the best, every one should try d&d at least once and black cats are good luck. Your gender is valid and believe in dragons🐉❤❤.
#12
Stop motion is the best form of animation.
#13
Doctors assign sex at birth, not gender. They assign based on the sex organs they see. Gender on the other hand, is a social construct (but some parts are partly based on biology though).
Also, pepperoni pizza is yuck😂
Also, men are just babies with beards and exaggerated muscles😏😏😏
#14
Lord of the rings is better than Harry Potter
#15
If you keep returning to a toxic/abusive/cheating partner then YOU are the problem.
#16
Most people are just self-centered a******s who only want to talk about themselves.
#17
I like turtles
#18
American “cheese” tastes like it decreases your life span by 15 years.
#19
Don’t trust anyone who wears sunglasses inside. (Unless they are blind)
#20
Fish are nasty and you should not put them in your mouth.
#21
If your coffee order requires you to take a breath in the middle, then it’s too long.
Also, making half and half or heavy whipping cream the milk in your latte is not healthy, even if you “compensate” for it with sugar free syrup.
#22
That dumb pronouns like Toxic/Tox or Void/Vo are a bunch of bullsh#t. I am completly respectful of They/them and it/its and trans people as well as agender people and the they/thems. (Not sure how to word it) its the stupid pronouns. I got called homophobic for saying that.
#23
Consle wars are the most annoting sh#t ever, just let fellow gamers live in peace without goin “Oh MY GoD, YOu PlaY oN XboX, YoU NeRd, PLaYSTAtion Is SO MUch BettER” like shut up
#24
Team Dean! On Gilmore girls, everyone i have talked to loves Jess, but he’s such a jerk. Dean is literally perfect for Rory- he appreciates her, loves her, is soo considerate and sweet. And to be fair I haven’t finished the show so maybe he ends up not being so great- but for right now- he’s awesome! Jess is awful, and bad for Rory, and annoying, and mean. What does she see in him?? I’m so glad they break up.
Also, while on the topic of the best ships- PERCABETH forEVER. BOOOOO PRACHEL
#25
D&D is super fun. Tabaxi are ridiculously overpowered and no I am NOT A FURRY (no judgement though!). 20 ft climb speed and 1d4 slashing damage on unarmed attacks, people!!
#26
1. I hope CHERUB shows up again in Helluva Boss. I really liked the episode, and I wanna know where they ended up.
2. OR3O’s Clover is a really good album/series of music videos
#27
Okay, The Space Force should have been called Starfleet. The logo even looks like the Star Trek thing! Wouldn’t that be so cool? I want to live in the Star Trek universe and boldly go where no one has gone before in real life!
#28
I never understood people who unplug their toasters when not in use. It makes no sense and is a waste of time (I know, it is only like 10 seconds to plug and unplug, but it still annoys me so much). Your toaster being plugged in is not a fire hazzard. Just leave the it plugged in like the rest of your appliances and stop being paranoid.
#29
Trumpets are the best instrument. Fight me woodwinds and low brass. Fight me.
#30
I think it’s an abomination that the American league and the National league baseball teams play against each other outside of the All Star Game, and it COUNTS!
#31
If you cant drink it straight dont drink it at all.
#32
Extraterrestrials are real, and they have been waiting for humanity to stop killing each other for years now. Their promise to us is, if we stop warring on each other, they will give us free energy devices, and new healing/medical modalities (cure for cancer, etc.).
