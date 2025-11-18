Hey Pandas, Give An Alternate Ending For A Novel You Read

A reader is bound to find a book where they don’t prefer the ending and would have preferred it to go differently. So here is your chance tell us how you would like it to go.
#1
Any Colleen Hoover book. The female main character does NOT forgive the man child for his abusive behaviour and does not end up married and pregnant six months later with the alpha douche.
#2
Animal Farm, by George Orwell. Not so much an alternative ending, but the story goes a bit longer. All the original animals have died already, except from Benjamin the Donkey, and the pigs Napoleon and Squealer. As Napoleon finally grows old and dies. Squealer is pushed aside by one of the younger pigs, let’s call him Crushit, and with the help of a new litter of dogs. Animal Farm gets into a legal battle that goes on for decades with its neighbor, Mr. Pilkington, over a green field in the middle of them that they both want. They decide to split it down in half, but neither is fully satisfied.
In the meanwhile, the concept of Animalism has spread to other farms thanks to Crushit’s spies, but not all of farms get it quite right: first a rice plantation kicks out their old and reclusive owner, Mr. Zing, and start a new regime, but they do not get along with either Crushit or Pilkington. Then, Havanafield, a farm that grows bananas in greenhouses that is basically on Pilkington’s doorstep, becomes Animalist. Crushit helps them by selling they this really effective insecticide every farmer is crazy to get, and that really pisses off Pilkington. But when the insecticide canisters almost break and destroy the entire county, Pigs and Humans decide to turn it down a notch. After all, they are civilized now, and so they decide not enter each other’s land with sticks and guns.
However, they secretly hire lawyers and solicitors to take each other’s farms in a legal battle, but both are really good. So Mr. Pilkington sends horses and cows who secretly work for him to sabotage Animal Farm’s new mills, and Crushit sends pigeons to spy on Pilkington and rats to gnaw on his furniture.
Things go like this for decades. Seasons pass. Crushit and Pilkington die of old age and their successors continue the battle, but this is never over.
Eventually, Pilkington’s chidlren try to stop the moles of a field near to rice farm from becoming Animalistic: the enter in the field by night and drop burning gasoline in the field, but the moles attack them and Pilkington heirs have their asses utterly kicked.
Smug, Animal Farm then tries to take over an rat colony on their southern border, but Pilkington’s children aid the rats and they pigs of Animal Farm are stuck in their battle with them. Finally, after the battles and following an insecticide cannister bursting accidentally in Animal Farm and nearly poisoning all of the county -again- Animal Farm finally goes broke. Pilkington farm, which is owned by a big corporation now, turns into a novelty recreation destination called “Manor-Animal Farm Theme Park Co.”, until the pig in charge grows bored and decide to retake a barley field that once, in times of old Mr. Jones, Animal Farm used to own.
As Manor-Animal Farm loses all his dogs in the fight, the battle with the barley field rages on.
However, internet has arrived to the county. As farmers and pigs alike are too occupied yelling at each other in social media, no one is taking seriously the new pig in charge of the former Animal Farm, as he threatens to use the really old, dangerous insecticide cannisters no one really cares about…
The End
#3
The Diary of Edgar Sawtelle is an exquisite book until the very end when the protagonist dies. I read this book twice and in between, I forgot the ending, so the second time was just as heart wrenching as the first. I understand that tragedies happen but this was so sad that it made me regret reading the book. Twice. Just letting him survive would have changed everything.
#4
A book my friend wrote. About a girl searching for her father, who was a pro sprinter who her mom kicked out for doing performance enhancing drugs. Turns out her father, uncle, and a dozen more men and boys were being manipulated, and physically altered/ tortured by a sociopaths, heartbroken florist turned drug maker. It ends with the main character’s uncle getting killed by the crazy lady. My alternate would be her uncle killing the crazy lady, then going nuts, only to be stopped by his niece and big brother, who he had adored since childhood, despite his big brother being insanely jealous and distant towards you.
#5
As for the ending of great expectations I personally prefer the original ending of the novel rather than the alternate ending by the author. I think it’s too quick, that pip deserves more so I think that the original ending is better the story but at the same time the story shouldn’t end there. The author has kept the story quite close to real life and life goes on, in the novel Estella comes back to sell her house and after their talk she leaves for London but rather than the both never meeting again I think the story should continue as Estella facing issues settling in London. It’s already shown that she is facing issues ever since her divorce so. How about she comes to Pip for help this time, she hesitates at first knowing how he used to feel about her but the situation is too dire so she goes to him for help and pip in his good nature helps her. It’s not that she is expecting anything and like it’s shown pip doesn’t have any strong feelings for her either but what if he discovers that there are still some sparks in his heart that rekindle his past love. People go through so much in life but still always find a way to bounce back and the same happens here but this time she too reciprocates those feelings. I believe that this would better ending. A good ending while still not making things appear too quick.
#6
Long ago, I read an old Doc Savage book, ‘Secret in the Sky’. Bad guys had flying vehicles with a reactionless drive, very fast, and started a crime wave. Doc wanted to get that drive, but all of the machines and the inventor were accidentally destroyed. The ‘inventor’ character was very implausible; a lot of fans thought there had to be more to it. So I wrote a complete novel completing the story. The bad guys got the drive from The Master (‘Doctor Who’) to destabilize Earth. The Master was mad his plan got foiled and went after Doc. Doc teamed up with the Fourth Doctor and Leela at the 1939 NY World’s Fair to stop the Master. Also ‘solves’ a real-life terrorist bombing at the Fair. ‘Paradocs’, up on FanFiction.net.
#7
Twilight, but the heroine realises she’s being stalked by a cannibal senior citizen, so she stakes him.
#8
In American Gods by Neil Gaiman, Shadow DOESN’T end up taking the golden coin away from his dead-but-resurrected wife, and finds a way to actually keep her alive instead of leaving her completely dead in the cave as she had requested. That part of the novel was the hardest for me to read.
#9
Twilight. The movie ending, way better than the book!
