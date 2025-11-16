Hey Pandas, Do You Love Your Career? Tell Us More About It! (Closed)

Are you great at what you do? Do you look forward to clocking in? Tell us what you do.
#1
Idk if I would call it a career but I am enjoying my job at a thrift store working in the back production.
#2
I love the job i have! it’s only part time because i’m a minor but I work at a greenhouse. Every day there’s something different to do, but it’s just predictable enough. The people i work with are great, and everyone is always in a good mood. i get enough sun, and a good amount of exercise, while developing a plant obsession.
#3
I am the Aboriginal and Family liaison in a special assistance school for kids that didn’t fit into mainstream education for whatever reason. I also train kids in Horticulture and Agriculture on Wednesdays and teach Cultural Education on Tuesdays and Fridays. When I’m not teaching I’m supporting the students in the classroom. I absolutely love my job! I love working with such a diverse group of young people and really enjoy helping them regain their culture. I find my job incredibly rewarding. I have ex students come up to me and show me their kids and tell me about the jobs they’re holding down and it fills me with joy to know they’re just doing it, not in gaol or addicted to drugs and they have broken the cycle.
#4
Drive a truck for the USPS. Not the carriers who go door to door, I drive the big trucks and move the bulk mail from station to station. Been driving professionally for a long time, and this is the best job I’ve ever had
#5
UPS driver great pay, benefits, & pension. Plus I get to pet a ton of dog’s and meet some cool people
#6
Therapist. I genuinely like the majority of people I work with. I help people to learn how to help themselves and work past trauma. Empowering people to have boundaries and learn how to love themselves.
And yes, sometimes we do mentally cheer inside when you cry. Not malicious, we are proud of you for finally being real with yourself to feel that uncomfortable emotion or recognize that you deserved more and are mourning what was lost or never happened.
I honestly wish people could see themselves as the amazing, strong survivors as I see them.
#7
Not a ‘job’ but i do get paid
Me and abunch of my friends go to our church and babysit all the parents kids (sepperatiing the kids in toddlers and babis)
I luv those lil rascals, and would never quit doing it..
Even if i may get dog piled lol
#8
I love my current profession (community health worker) but I used to have a side hustle driving for Edible Arrangements (fruit and chocolate bouquets). People loved it when pulled up because I delivered happiness.
Follow Us