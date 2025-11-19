Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Products To Recommend For Hypersensitive Skin? (Closed)

I have very, very sensitive skin. I have to get fragrance free moisturizing products and soaps, otherwise I break out in hives. No metal that isn’t 24 carats or above or my skin goes crazy. Is there anything that you recommend to help?
#1
Yes, I can definitely do. Since I have Ichthyosis Vulgaris, some of these may be stronger than what you need. Anything anybody recommends should be tried with caution.
I like the Spectro Gel face cleansers. It’s very mild but cleansing. Doesn’t dry out the skin and doesn’t sudsy or foam up.
For face masks, I always like the Freeman ones. You’ll have to test them out. (I DO NOT recommend their turmeric mud mask. It’s too much spice, too close to the eyes, and I think it even discoloured my skin.)
But I do LOVE their glacial water and pink peony rinse-less gel mask, the watermelon and aloe gel mask, and the cucumber peel-off masks that is not too painful.
Glycerine, or vegetable glycerine is highly recommended in the Ichthyosis group on Facebook. I’ve been adding extra glycerine to my lotions and bathwater, as Epsom salt can be drying on the skin.
Definitely do Epsom salt baths.
The lotions and creams I used vary throughout the year. I’ve not had a problem with Jergens, Lubriderm, CereVe, and Vaseline. Eucerine I have used. I find it very greasy and sticky, slow to absorb. But if you’ve been extra dry and nothing else seems to work, it’s a life saver.
Lubriderm recently started making body wash. Comes in lightly scented and scent-free. No weird medicated smell, just smells a tad like soap. So far, I’ve not felt as dry and itchy after a shower. It’s a bit pricier than Softsoap and Dial, but well worth it.
Pay attention to what you’re eating and take note of how your skin reacts afterwards. Some irritations can be allergic reactions.
Same with what you put on your skin, including what you’re washing your clothes with.
I cannot do Gain. It has to be something with no dyes, scent-free and rinses out easily. Tide free and clear, I’m currently using. I like the laundry strip detergents. Nature’s Choice is the brand I find it most agreeable. I was using Netty’s laundry soda for a while. Smelled amazing but then we started feeling itchy and uncomfortable in our clothes.
I’ve not bought dryer sheets in years, and noticed a positive difference. Scent beads are the devil’s clothes candy. Clothes don’t need it and it’s bad for your clothes.
Cleaning products I will always handle with latex-free cleaning gloves, the ones you find in the cleaning aisle. Note the times you’re touching rubber and latex. Latex is basically rubber. It can cause highly itchy, pussing hives and swollen hands. Agonizing to endure. Once I realized this allergy I don’t deal with that anymore, as much.
I’ve also found rubber in computer mice and mouse pads were giving me allergic reactions, so now I use a hard, plastic mouse and a book as a mouse pad. Problem solved.
Heat can cause irritation, too. Sweat and tears can be an irritant to ourselves. Strange, I know.
Shampoos are tricky. My daughter can only use a limited number of brands that don’t trigger her scent allergies and skin irritations. Dove and Pantene Pro-V have been alright.
We use witch hazel on irritations to reduce the inflammation and itchiness. Witch hazel should be your most trusted friend.
#2
Have you tried micellar water for gentle face washing? A make-up routine revamp (purging any reusable gear and minimizing products applied)? Bath Geek sells a tiny fragrance free portable liquid soap for $5 that you could try if you’re not allergic to soy. If you’re unable to get an allergy patch test at a dermo, it’s very difficult to determine what will help. Product labels lie. Pay attention to whether “allergy season” may be behind some of your skin reactions, rather than your current products. Pollen all over your car will be in the vents for heat and air, grass clippings on your shoes, things like that could be the real problem.
#3
I’ve heard Lush has some pretty good ones to offer (lots of natural ingredients though if that could include one of your triggers)–I don’t suffer the same issues as you do but my skin is pretty dry and suffers redness and mild irritation from some skincare products (not a single severe allergy, but apparently lots of mild ones?). I use Avene facewash (something to do with spring water and minerals?) it’s pretty gentle on the skin and doesn’t feel too stripping. I also use Kiehl’s facial cream as a moisturizer and it’s super hydrating. Vaseline’s a great lip balm imo as well. I know Avene is dedicated to hypoallergenic formulas and most Kiehls products are marked as hypoallergenic as well. I think all of these should be alright but reading other comments i wouldn’t promise it 100%, as i do not know specifically and I don’t want to accidentally recommend something harmful. My skin reacts well to these products and I hope the same goes for you–best of luck and hope i could help!
