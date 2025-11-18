Hey Pandas, Do You Have A Favorite Song You Can’t Stop Listening To At The Moment? (Closed)

For me, it is “She Rides” by Danzig. To be honest all of the first Danzig album is really good if, you like hard rock and a guy (Glenn Danzig) who sounds like Jim Morrison of The Doors.
#1
” Hiding from tomorrow ” by Host… quality gothic rock from 2 members of the classic doom metal band Paradise Lost…. just totally rocks…..
#2
My favourite songs to have on repeat:
“Pain“ by Boy Harsher
“Bête Noire“ by Black Nail Cabaret
“Mile Deep Hollow“ by IAMX
#3
Yes! It’s Winter by Vivaldi, but the piano version
#4
Either Viva La Vida by Coldplay or Despacito by 2cellos (it’s a cello cover, you should check out some of their music)
#5
Literally any Molchat Doma song! Toska (Тоска) is one of my favorites! Another one is Sonne by Rammstein!
#6
Never Too Late by Three Days Grace, it’s a song I turn to whenever I’m having a hard time.
#7
I go thru regular like weekly or so “phases” where I find a new or new to me song that really catches my attention (for either the beat just being a good one that makes you wanna shake your booty or the lyrics hit home, resonate in some way or are just catchy ) and I get mini obsessed with it so I’ll like listen to it over and over sometimes 100s of times in a week or so’s time frame and then just as quickly as I became obsessed with it, I find the new obsession and the old one enters the regular playlist rotation…so currently my obsession song is “the woo” (remix) by pop smoke with 50 cent….it was made after he died and it’s catchy as hell….great beat and 50 cents parts are a mix of his old classic song “candy shop” and for that song new lyrics….HOOKED… but I’m due for a new obsession any day…. Lol
#8
Never Too Late by Three Days Grace, it’s a song I turn to whenever I’m having a hard time.
#9
Ohmygod yes!
The Chapel – Madilyn Mae
Gemini – TROY
Sparkbird – Sparkbird
SC@PEGOAT – Ghost and Pals
Honey, I’m Home – Ghost and Pals
Blue – Billie Eilish
#10
Wonderland by Neoni. It just feels so real.
#11
Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter
Beautiful Things by Benson Boone
505 by Arctic Monkeys
Affluenza by Conan Gray
Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo
Follow Us