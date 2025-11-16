Hey Pandas, Describe A Time When Someone Was Proven Horribly Wrong (Closed)

People have many moments when they are “100% sure” that they are right only to be disappointed in the most hilarious ways. If you know any times when you were a part of or overheard something like this, feel free to share!
#1
I tried to prove that it’s impossible to actually slip on a banana peel, and I demonstrated it, and ironically enough I slipped on the banana peel, and I said “well I guess that theory was wrong.” I certainly proved myself wrong and looked like an idiot doing it, but my inquisitive mind won’t be held back by failure, and it’s all in the name of science. Science is fun, it helps explain most things in the universe.
#2
I was at a state vex (robotics) competition, and I said “oh hey, I think the robot’s about to break”. My teammate said it wouldn’t, and then it broke in the middle of a match. Lol
#3
Before a marching band competition, we finally added the last part of our show. I was talking to my parents and they said that the band director shouldn’t have done that. Band director said we would do fine and still place.
We didn’t place…
