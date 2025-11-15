Hey Pandas, Change The Ending To Any Book Or Movie (Closed)

I’m sure we all wish that a movie or book could have ended differently, was it too cliche to sad? Tell us how you would make it go!
#1
Hunger Games: Katniss then finds out Rue is still alive but she is captured by the government, so Katniss has to go save her. (Sorry, it just really breaks my heart that Rue died since she was so sweet.)
#2
The harry potter movies to match the books.
#3
Warning: Spoilers ahead. If you didn’t read/are planning on reading/are in the middle of reading The Fault in Our Stars or Divergent: Allegiant, do not read.
In The Fault in Our Stars, I’d change the ending of the book and the movie so that Augustus doesn’t die.
I’d also change the ending of Divergent: Allegiant so that Tris doesn’t sacrifice herself for her brother.
#4
Shrek – Fiona stays human
#5
I would change the last HP book so that Dumbledore Lived!!!
#6
Harry potter but he gets killed by voldermort in the first book and movie
#7
Wings of fire, book 13.
BLUE WASN’T THERE WHEN THE OTHERMIND SMOKE WAS RELEASED. Instead, he flies with the not-mind-controlled LeafWings to Pyrrhia. AND IS NOT CONTROLLED BY THE OTHERMIND.
#8
At the end of toy story, when there slowly rolling towards the grinder, the credits start playing and they play you have a friend in me, except its you HAD a friend in me.
#9
The last sentence to Harry Potter:
Then Harry woke up in his cupboard under the stairs…
#10
SPOILERS AHEAD
I would change the end of the hobbit so that Thorin, Fili and Kili didn’t die. They were some of my favorite characters and they didn’t deserve to die.
#11
Here’s one far Star Wars Nerds!
Rise Of Skywalker: Ben Solo doesn’t die.
(sorry i ship rey and kylo too much UwU)
#12
Dumb and Dumber: Lloyd and Harry goe up to the bus of models and agree to be the wax boys.
#13
By the Angel…..really? I could sit here for the whole week, and still not be done! Anyways, Allegiant. Tris’s Divergent resistance powers her through for a while but she can’t hold on much longer, then Caleb decides to be a decent human being and tries to go save her, but four realizes the thing he did and locks him up. Only to later unlock him because only Caleb knows the code to give him the “saving serum”. Tris, at deaths door dies. But Four and Caleb come and give her the serum in hopes she is just knocked out, so they wait. When they finally give up hope, she breaths. They have some sentimental, sappy ending to the series, and in the epilogue they talk about their family and everyone is doing and that lasts for a couple hundred pages. Whew, there. Wacha think? I like it!
#14
At the end of Harry Potter, Harry gets killed by Voldemort.
