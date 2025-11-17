Hey Pandas, Can You Tell Us A Good Malicious Compliance Story? (Closed)

What good malicious compliance stories do you have? It could be your own or someone you know. This is all about getting a good laugh with each other over our best moments!
#1
Back when I was working at a very huge theme restaurant (*cough *cough guitars on the walls *cough) there was a server who was with the company for a long time who treated you like dog-s**t if you weren’t a part of her “circle”. The majority of us couldn’t stand her and I’d even switch shifts with other servers if I was scheduled to work on her floor. Unfortunately she was also sort-of the “head server” and did schedules and stuff like that.
At this restaurant we couldn’t use large trays to carry out people’s food-orders, but could use a small “cocktail” tray for beverages……well that was until Miss head-server had all the small beverage-trays removed and demanded that we now carry drinks out instead and if you couldn’t carry them all you had to get someone to follow you with the rest. This sucked-a*s because we’d get a lot of large tables so instead of getting all the drinks at once you had to ask around for help.
One of my good friends, who hated her as much as I did, filled me in on a little secret: Whenever you needed someone to follow you out with all the extra drinks you couldn’t carry, specifically go to “head-server-wannabee” (and her only) and tell her you need someone to follow you with drinks. So me and a few others who were over her s**t started to do the same, even if she was all the way on the other side of the room or in the middle of something.
About three weeks later, we noticed the small beverage-trays were back in the side-stations and nobody ever mentioned the rule ever again.
#2
This is more like petty 5 y/o behavior, but anygays
I had this one classmate that would tell me to do bring everything to and from class, she told me I had to clean up, set up, etc. (it was science and we were dissecting a cows eyeball). Every time we did a lab, I had to do everything and she didn’t help. So I brought everything there one by one, and i to cleaned everything *v e r y* slowly. And when I say slowly I mean slow-enough-to-make-us-stay-10-min-behind-bell. She’s the kind of girl you’d see with fancy hair and pristine nails and designer outfits. If I didn’t clean the stuff to her liking I had to redo it again.
Note: sometimes I purposely do it badly and make her stay 15-20 mins late. Apparently she always had some sort of appointment after school and I’d always complain to the teacher that she doesn’t help. I switched to a different partner and now I really feel bad for whoever got paired with her.
Not really malicious compliance but still counts..does it?
#3
I was working third shift at the company headquarters in Tikrit, Iraq and got stuck with in-enviable task of having to plaster and sand some holes left by the previous company (I guess they wanted to make our home away from home beautiful). Well, I wasn’t very happy about this lousy task, but did it because I really didn’t have much choice. As I got closer to the XO’s office, I started to hear him stir. Eventually, I was outside his office/sleeping quarters and he just came out and looked at me through half-closed eyes and went “no.” I told him that I was just following orders and the good lieutenant looked at me again and went “no.” and then closed his door. The day shift got to finish the job…
#4
short and simple, someone told me to shut up after my sis texted using my phone, he said that i should stop texting, i wasnt so he was talking to my sis, idk if this counts but… it might as well be here
he always targets me so…. worthy revenge
