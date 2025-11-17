Hey Pandas, Can You Finish The Lyric? (Closed)

by

Let’s see if we pandas can! It’s simple, post a post with a song lyric and other pandas add on to it!

#1

Never gonna give you up….

#2

On a dark desert highway…

#3

I’ll start….

It waz my my wedding dayyyyyy

#4

I see a little silhouette of a man

#5

When I was a young boy…

#6

I would say I’m sorry if I thought it would change you mind

#7

At first I was afraid, I was petrified

#8

So close no matter how far

#9

Set fire to your hair…

#10

So you found a place where the grass was greener

#11

I’m not gonna write you a love song

#12

We’re building it up, to break it back down

#13

i dont feel a single thing

#14

Take me to your leader, let them see our scars

#15

The sun is yellow, the land is dandy…

#16

Somebody once told me…

#17

The moon is high

#18

pain and sorrow left us hollow

#19

When I look back upon the story of my life,
I find I’m not the hero – I’m the best supporting actor…

#20

When the night was full of terror, and your eyes were filled with tears……

