Hey Pandas, Can You Finish The Lyric? (Closed)

Let’s see if we pandas can! It’s simple, post a post with a song lyric and other pandas add on to it!
#1
Never gonna give you up….
#2
On a dark desert highway…
#3
I’ll start….
It waz my my wedding dayyyyyy
#4
I see a little silhouette of a man
#5
When I was a young boy…
#6
I would say I’m sorry if I thought it would change you mind
#7
At first I was afraid, I was petrified
#8
So close no matter how far
#9
Set fire to your hair…
#10
So you found a place where the grass was greener
#11
I’m not gonna write you a love song
#12
We’re building it up, to break it back down
#13
i dont feel a single thing
#14
Take me to your leader, let them see our scars
#15
The sun is yellow, the land is dandy…
#16
Somebody once told me…
#17
The moon is high
#18
pain and sorrow left us hollow
#19
When I look back upon the story of my life,
I find I’m not the hero – I’m the best supporting actor…
#20
When the night was full of terror, and your eyes were filled with tears……
Follow Us