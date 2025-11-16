Hey Pandas, Can You Describe Your First 10 Years Of Life?

Just the basics of technology, pop culture, events. Then we will guess when you were born. You can describe personal stuff but make sure to include the basics!
I was born in some nowhere town in Texas. By the time I was in preschool I was watching Dinosaur Train, Dino Dan, and Dora the Explorer. As an elementary school kid I loved Magic Treehouse and (closer to 3rd and 4th grade) the Land of Stories. In middle school everyone was obsessed with fidget spinners and teachers had to confiscate them. As a child I owned a Leap Pad and a Nintendo DS. My favorite game on the DS was Club Penguin and I don’t really remember what games were on the Leap Pad. One with dogs probably.
I don’t recall having a cordless phone the 1st 10 years of life, but I could be wrong, I just remember the corded ones, once I got a phone, it was the corded colorful clear one.
Pound puppies, my little ponies, Alf, Dukes of Hazard, Cheers, Family Ties, padded shoulders, big hair, MTV, NKOTB (?lol).
The first ever picture of me that is saved to the cloud was when I was almost 1 and it was on an iPhone 4. I loved Bo On the Go, even though I already knew how it would end. My first concert was The Lumineers when I was 6, and the only other concert I’ve been to was Taylor Swift’s Reputation concert when I was 8. Emoji’s were added to iOS 5 before I even started school.
First there was nothing.
After that the very first memory I had was me waking up and playing a toy guitar, and that toy phone with the funny butterfly ringtone. I recall having a box shaped CRT (no not that) TV and whenever I go near it I feel all tingly and can “taste” and “smell” the electricity. There was not much to do so I’d rewatch DVDs over and over and over again and little me was greatly entertained. There were no smartphones back then, only dumb phones. Who knew such an invention would soon take over our whole lives…
Still remember Club Penguin who sadly was kil, and all the great Minecraft youtubers back then. Also I didn’t get into memes until much later. Once I did I never regretted it.
Uhm… mine’s a little interesting…
Born in Texas, my mom died of an od when I was four, put in the foster system, and adopted at 5. Not sure if it’s relevant, but it is in the story of my life.
I grew up reading a lot, mostly Junie B. Jones and Judy Moody, along with the Warriors cats series (yeah I’m gay now before you ask lol)
My childhood game was Pokemon Diamond
Uhm… my favorite movie was the Lion King 2 (don’t ask)
