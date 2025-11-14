Hey Pandas, Ask Some ‘Would You Rather’ Questions (Closed)

by

Idk I’m bored.

#1

Know the date of your death OR know how you die?

#2

Would you guys rather be a famous singer or famous actor?

#3

Would you rather not brush your hair or your teeth for a month?

#4

Would you rather always get stuck in traffic or Always have very slow internet?

#5

Watch your best friend be killed OR end up dying for your best friend?

#6

Would you rather spend eternity alone or eternity with your worst enemy.

#7

Watch a really bad movie in English or watch a good movie in a different language.

#8

Would you rather have 10 dogs and 1 cat, or 10 cats and 1 dog?

#9

Would your rather have kids at 16 or get married at 16?

#10

Would you rather time travel 100 years into the future or 100 years into the past? (I know it sounds really cliché but I’d like to hear your reasons).

#11

If reincarnation as an animal is possible, would you rather be a terrestrial animal or an aquatic animal?

#12

Would you rather die in 10 years but have a super happy, fulfilled life until then or in 50 years but not a very happy or fulfilled time until then?

#13

Would you rather be able to control animals, or be able to talk to animals?

#14

Would you rather become a millionaire and lose everything (family, friends, money etc.) 10 years later, or live a poor but happy life.

#15

Would you rather have dozens of close-ish friends who lived right next to you or one awesome best friend who lived far away?

