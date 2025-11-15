Hey Pandas, As A Student, What’s The Most Disturbing Conversation You Overheard Between Teachers? (Closed)

Everything’s in the title.
Not really overheard because the conversation was normal but one time my sub was hitting on the assistant principal of my school and she looked very uncomfortable and I wanted to punch him. She is married and he kept inching closer to her and acting creepy
This isn’t really disturbing, but during a fire drill I heard two teachers talking about how much they hate fire drills, like how much time they waste, how half the students would be dead already if they walked this slow during an actual fire, and that in a real fire nobody would follow any of the rules. I overheard one part out of context before I started listening, it was something like “wanna jump the window” “I’m down for it”. So yeah.
I once overheard two of my elementary school teachers discussing a classmate. They know his mom was very unhealthy she was older than most of the other kids mothers (his dad had already passed away) and was often in and out of the hospital so they agreed to make sure he had lunch money and let him slide if he didn’t always have his homework done on time. They were amazing teachers! Not disturbing really but different.
Probably just the general cynicism about how well the students are doing compared to other schools.
Not disturbing or over heard, but awkward. I went to my social studies teachers wedding about 2 years ago. I asked him what his wife’s job was (because my mom was his wife’s friend) and he told me and I was just like “ummmmmm… I think I went to your wedding, I’m the kid who forgot her sweater because felt overheated and had to leave early.”
Teacher A: hey I think the new girls kinda sexy.
Teacher B: no Eli*** is sexier. I should ask her if she likes me.
Me: umm… Teacher? I’m gonna go now.
Teacher A and B: S**t. We were just joking around.
From that day onwards both those teachers treated me like a queen. I hated it and I complained to my mom in the end.
