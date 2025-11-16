Hey Pandas, Are There Any Colors You Despise Wearing?

For me, its anything bright colored, I don’t know why, but I just love dark colors like black or indigo.
#1
ORANGE
and sometimes yello
Orange just looks… ew
If its ur fav color ive nothin against that
#2
I have no clue why, but I don’t like wearing a very vibrant purple, or any shade of orange. They just don’t look good on me. Dark brown and yellow-green are also no-nos.
#3
Pink or white. I can pull off pretty much anything but I hate pink and white
#4
any shade of pink, orange, and i usually never wear green
#5
basically any super bright color, blue is okay if it’s similar to the color of my eyes. i hate wearing grey though cause it looks awful on me. and as long as white isn’t see through, it’s fine. but i mostly stick to dark colors like black and dark blue. oh i also will wear a dark pink or red
#6
I’ve got nothing against pink but it’s one colour I would not wear
#7
Pink makes me look like a German woman who’s had a sunburn. :) :) :)
Also light green, beige and light gray make me look like I escaped from the tomb. o_O O_o
I read a very old book with a “season” theory where a pale blonde would be “winter” and wear winter-themed colours, and so on. I’m Fall. Red, ginger, deep blue, dark green, olive etc. The whole thing looked stupid but totally makes sense when applied to me. Seems still rather trendy.
#8
If you’ve ever heard of “skin tone”, it’s the color that matches up with your skin tone. It may be pinkish, or yellowish. Mine is peach. I hate that color though, and refuse to wear it.
#9
Pink. It’s the one colour I can’t stand wearing, because it’s a girl colour, and I hate it.
#10
Red
My middle school uniform was a red polo shirt
I never looked good it that stupid uniform
#11
Colour. Black and SOMETIMES white and grey. Navy blue jeans and similar things are the only exceptions
#12
Pink even though it is one of my favorite colors.
#13
Orange. FREAKING ORANGE! also pea green
#14
white. i really hate wearing it because i always look nice in it and then i stain it with something and the item i love is ruined forever. i had a christmas sweater that i really loved and wore year-round until i accidentally squirted berry sangria water flavoring on it when i was trying to get the water flavoring in my mouth. i still wear it, but the damage has been done.
#15
Yellow. I am Asian, if I wear yellow it makes me look like I have Jaundice
#16
Anything brown and cream is a no from me, like, i just hate the colour so much, not just on clothes.
#17
YELLOW…..gets dirty in seconds😣😣
#18
Green. As a redhead, it is litterally a death wish to wear green. I have been called a leprechaun SO MANY TIMES!!!! AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGH
#19
YELLOW , WHITE AND ORANGE THEY ARE TOO HAPPY .
#20
I feel like I look semi-decent in all colors but bright yellow just isn’t really my thing. It just is way too flashy for my liking.
#21
I won’t wear orange because it makes me feel like an inmate. It also looks terrible on me.
#22
Colors. Period
#23
Burnt orange, mustard yellow, dark brown.
As a kid our house and furniture were decorated in these colors, and mom would get me shirts that looked like the German or Belgium flags. Ugh
#24
oh love wearing colorful clothes, but i CANNOT wear a mustard yellow top. My hair is blonde and it’s just to clash-y
#25
Any color, except maroon and black. I always wear a maroon jacket when I’m outside my house or even my room.
#26
Not a lot I hate but, I generally don’t like neon colors.
I watch a lot of Project Runway and fashion competition shows and there’s always one designer who wants to make a gown with neon green spandex with black lace tie ups going up the sides and bo0bs hanging out and their model ends up looking like a tragic hooker. But they’re always like, “Omg it’s so pretty! I think I’m definitely going to win this one!” You can tell the other designers are trying not to be jerks and not tell him how bad it is.
I find candy colors can go tacky quickly if the outfit is too hoochie. What I’ve learned from those shows is that guys -gay or straight- tend to design for what they want to *see* women wearing, and women design for what they would want to actually wear.
#27
Nothing pink close to my face. My skin is very reactive and pretty rosie so pink accentuates it.
#28
Brown or Green. Brown because there are so many amazing colours, why on earth would you choose brown or beige or any of those earth tones. Green because, although it’s clearly impossible, my skin seems to be allergic to it so I always sweat through green stuff in a hot minute. No offense to anyone who likes a brown outfit. I love orange, which I see is a hugely unpopular choice here :)
#29
Salmon, peach, or those peachy-tans
#30
Orange
I feel like a carrot
Follow Us