Hey Pandas, AITA For Lying To My Crush? (Closed)

I lied to my crush today and asked for his birthday and favorite chocolate so I could get him something when the time came. But I said I was asking for a friend and then he started asking questions about my non-existent friend and I feel kind of bad for lying to him but I don’t want him to know.
If he is a nice person, then he will think that it is really sweet of you to get him presents for his birthday! Good luck!
It’s a little white lie for a good reason. And you can tell him the truth when you give him his present I guarantee he won’t be mad.
You seem like a nice person, and people lie about that kind of thing all the time. Don’t sweat it, just do what you think is right.
They used to say, “the way to a guy’s heart is through his stomach.” I think he’ll like the chocolate, and probably appreciate that you went out on a limb to make sure it was his favourite kind.
