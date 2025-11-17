Hey Pandas, AITA For Lying To My Crush? (Closed)

by

I lied to my crush today and asked for his birthday and favorite chocolate so I could get him something when the time came. But I said I was asking for a friend and then he started asking questions about my non-existent friend and I feel kind of bad for lying to him but I don’t want him to know.

#1

If he is a nice person, then he will think that it is really sweet of you to get him presents for his birthday! Good luck!

#2

It’s a little white lie for a good reason. And you can tell him the truth when you give him his present I guarantee he won’t be mad.

#3

You seem like a nice person, and people lie about that kind of thing all the time. Don’t sweat it, just do what you think is right.

#4

They used to say, “the way to a guy’s heart is through his stomach.” I think he’ll like the chocolate, and probably appreciate that you went out on a limb to make sure it was his favourite kind.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Netizens Are Cracking Up At This Guy’s Story Exposing His Wife Being Slow While Picking Fast Food
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“She’s No Angel”: David Harbour’s Friend Claps Back At Lily Allen’s “Vile” Accusations
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2025
Guy Refuses To Babysit His Siblings After Years Of Being Treated Like A Stranger
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2025
62 Of The Most Creative Car Owners Ever
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Harper’s Island: Character Overviews
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2009
I Have Been Living In The Mountains For One Month
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.