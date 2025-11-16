Hey, Lgbtqia+ Pandas, Come And Hang Out! (Closed)

by

No misgendering, or your pronouns will be was/were.

No homophobia, acephobia, transphobia, biphobia, or any other sort of hatred.

Other than that, just vibe.

#1

good evening Pandas, im 54
im bidemisexual boyflux and use any pronouns
i have nothing else to say, theres really nothing interesting about me-

#2

Hi, I’m anonymousplease! You might have seen me before on here, but I’ll introduce myself anyway. I am a teen cis-female. I am omnisexual which means I like people of all genders but that I do see gender. My hobbies include tons of forms of arts and crafts and reading. I try to support and help everyone and would love to talk with anyone who want to!

#3

ello lads, double A battery here. (ace/aro) and i just exist :D

#4

Not gonna share my real name because stranger danger and all that. Online, though, I go by Webster.
I’m questioning atm but I’m pretty sure I’m fully gay.
Pronouns are she/they, but I prefer she.
I love Harry Potter (read all 7 books 8x each), The Owl House, any punk rock bands but especially Green Day, Blink-182, and the Ramones, and I play guitar.
I’m trying to push for a pride flag that’s green, light green, light yellow, and yellow: the lemon/lime lesbian flag, for lesbians who like to make fun of their s/o, kind of tsundere type relationships.
Sorry for the length lol!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
