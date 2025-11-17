Just curious. If you read this and put the word “shrimp” in your response, you will get a shoutout in my bio.
Cis-Het and vaguely human.
Bisexual, and it’s damn inconvenient lmao
polyromantic, asexual, and nonbinary :)
Pansexual! I use she/they pronouns and have no desire to further explore my gender currently, so just consider me mostly female but, like, also not. Also ✨️shrimp✨️
aroace :D
Genderfaun and achillean! Genderfaun is genderfluid from masc to nonbinary egnders, which is usually demiboy, maverique, agender, bigender (boy and nb gender) and boy for me. Achillean basically means I’m a masculine person attracted to masculine people, so any men or nonbinary people who learn masculine
Justa couple of biromantic, asexual, and transgender lizards in a trench coat
Lets see, what do I identify as? Straight crazy ADD gal with a gorgeous gay daughter and a gorgeous polyamorous one. I just want them to identify as happy. Maybe every moment is not a happy one but that in general they can see the happiness in each day and not waiting for after a better job, better house or more money but in TODAY!
Well I’m courrently an omnisexual demigirl with she/they pronouns. I might be lesbian and I might also just be a girl, with she hee pronouns, but I don’t really know tbh. So I’m technically also questioning. I think I might(just maybe), be asexual, but then again, no one sane my age feels sexual attraction, so I’m waiting on that one. So yeah, there you go! I’m a mess.
I’m asexual, aromantic, and agender. Also, 🌈🦐🌈.
polyromantic and asexual, also i have never had shrimp
I’m lesbian
Not a shrimp
I’m bisexual and bigender :)
trans masc, ace, bi, an awkward f*****g mess with a hyperfixation on green day
I’m a demiromantic pansexual who (may?) be a shrimp.
I identify as a shrimp, my pronouns are shout/out 😎
A gay trans ftm boy, who is definitely not a shrimp.
i’m transmasc/non-binary (it feels extremely vague rn, but somewhere more masculine). I’m also panromantic and ace/demi (it really depends on the time and the partner, and it’s very fluid especially because my sensitivity to certain things fluctuates on the daily, as an autistic person)
my username should say it. but lesbian is a female/nb who likes girls, asexual is when you would prefer not to do the deed, and demigirl is when you feel partially female and partially something else. for me it would either be nb or agender
Former mouse, cisgender, questioning and questionable.
Shrimp 👌
pansexual (in case u didn’t guess)and proud of it🏳️🌈🐼🏳️🌈🐼🏳️🌈🐼🏳️🌈
Either lesbian ace or aroace
The gay, genderfluid, 3,000 year old worm set to destroy the world next tuesday :D Shrimp is nice
Bi shy and ready to cry
I have absolutely no idea. Maybe bisexual? Potentially asexual? That Or just completely straight.
I don’t know, I feel different almost everyday lol, so I’m probably fluid. :)
Non binary or Transmasc (haha gender crisis), Bi & Demisexual, Biromantic.
So basically Bi maybe trans lol
pansexual. i used to think i was bi for about a year but not anymore.
Aroace…? I don’t know if I’m actually aroace or if there’s no one where I am that I’d want to date. I’ve never had a crush so it’s hard to tell.
Omniromantic, Demigirl, possibly Asexual, still questioning too though lol
This is the first time I’ve done one of these hi :D
I’m a FtM libramasculine vincian greyrose shrimp and I’m xenofluid, though I’m always pupgender and something else lol. I use xe/he/it/pup pronouns as well. 🦐
I’m ready for the trolls lol…
she/her (cisgender) and questioning asexual
I am non-binary and a pansexual
Gay cisgender male with a seafood allergy
still questioning but I think I may be aroace
oh and shrimp of course /j
Bisexual !
Haha I have no clue. I’m transmasculine and I was pretty sure of my gender up until really recently, I’ve always been a little fluid but it got really weird. I’m trying out he/they/it/none and right now I think I use he/it/none? Or just he/it idk I’m confused
Aroace I think
Demisexual lesbian dumpster fire cryptid, obviously
