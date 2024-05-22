Helldivers 2 Guide: How to Defeat Every Enemy Type

Helldivers 2 doesn’t let you catch a break with all the enemy types it throws at you. The series began with the first game, Helldivers, released in 2015. This original game was a top-down, cooperative twin-stick shooter available on PS3, PS4, PlayStation Vita, and later on PC. Arrowhead Game Studios later developed Helldivers 2, a cooperative third-person shooter sequel, which was released on February 2024. Take the helm as Helldivers, the tough-as-nails protectors of Super Earth, battling against alien invaders. The game offers squad-centric gameplay, allowing groups of four players to employ an array of weaponry and strategies to conquer missions and foes alike.
Critics have lauded the game’s adrenaline-pumping combat, immersive cinematic elements, and comprehensive cooperative options. However, it got off to a rough start with servers crashing and people struggling to log in due to the huge number of players. Once they got things straightened out, the game went big-time, selling over 12 million copies by May 2024 and becoming the hottest game on PlayStation. Here’s a guide on how to defeat every enemy type in Helldivers 2 without stressing too much.
How to Defeat Every Type of Automaton Enemy in Helldivers 2
During the First Galactic War, the Cyborgs engineered the Automatons, which are robots. The tactical adjustments needed for Automatons are much greater for Helldivers than those for Terminids. You should use projectile weapons instead of the close combat tactics of their insect counterparts. Helldivers should balance offense and defense by hiding when they can and taking out the Automaton’s strongest enemies quickly. Here’s the scoop on all the automaton foes and how to outmaneuver them.
Trooper, Raider, Marauder
To defeat Troopers, Raiders, and Marauders in Helldivers 2, use an assault rifle to target their heads from afar or a shotgun up close, complemented by grenades. Back off a bit to avoid being overrun, and consider leveling up and getting medium armor for more survivability. Keep your wits about you when using the special gear and be on the lookout for rocket launchers at all times.
Commissar
To defeat the Commissar in Helldivers 2, just keep your eyes peeled and blast it as soon as it appears. Use grenades to retaliate against its attacks and aim for headshots or use grenades for quick takedowns. Watch out for its powerful secondary attack and take cover when it’s charging up. If it leads a patrol, exploit its tendency to investigate alone, allowing you to eliminate it before dealing with the rest of the enemies. You also need to prevent it from calling reinforcements by killing it immediately if it starts summoning them.
Berserker
To defeat Berserkers in Helldivers 2, aim for their weak spots like the head and spine with powerful weapons. Stay back to avoid their melee attacks and focus on shooting off their chainsaw arms. Use weapons that can stagger them to slow their advance, and take advantage of grenades or airstrikes to immobilize groups. Look out for Berserkers by their chainsaws, and deal with them swiftly to tilt the odds in our favor during combat.
Scout Strider
To defeat Scout Striders in Helldivers 2, go for targeting their vulnerable backside. Rather than expending ammunition on their armored front, focus on flanking maneuvers or utilizing mobility-enhancing equipment like the LIFT-850 Jump Pack. Once behind them, a shotgun blast or steady gunfire will take out the pilot quickly. It saves ammo and gets the job done.
Devastator
To defeat Devastators in Helldivers 2, aim for their heads or unarmored spots. Use explosives or weapons that pierce armor. Stun them with grenades for easier shots. Attack from behind or destroy their weapons. Take out Rocket Devastators first. Coordinate with your team and aim carefully.
Hulk, Flamethrower Hulk
To defeat the Hulks in Helldivers 2, exploit their weak spot by targeting the vent on their back or aiming for their head. Equip powerful explosives and armor-penetrating weapons like Railguns and Rockets to pierce their thick armor. Coordinate with your team to distract the Hulk and maneuver into position for strategic attacks.
Tank
To defeat Tanks in Helldivers 2, focus on anti-armor and explosive weapons like Railguns, Spears, and Autocannons. Target the weak points on the back of the turret for quick takedowns. Exploit the Tank’s slow mobility by maneuvering around it and using cover. Coordinate with teammates, designate bait, and exploit vulnerabilities like weak spots for efficient elimination. Deploy heavy-hitting stratagems such as Airstrikes and Orbital attacks.
Dropship
To defeat Dropships in Helldivers 2, grab a heavy weapon such as the GR-8 Recoilless Rifle or the EAT-17 Expendable Anti-Tank launcher. Aim at the engines, not elsewhere. Team up with friends for better firepower. Regular guns won’t cut it; stick to Support Weapons.
How to Defeat Every Type of Terminid Enemy in Helldivers 2
Giant insect-like Terminids have deadly adaptations and instincts. Unlike Automatons, nearly all of them use claws against helldivers, though some can attack from a distance. Therefore, terminids will try to quickly surround helldivers, making most fights happen up close. This means that helldivers must maintain a safe distance from the bugs at all times. Gear for close combat and controlling crowds works best against the terminid faction. Here’s a rundown of all the terminid enemy types and how to come out on top against each.
Scavengers
To defeat Scavengers in Helldivers 2, use your weakest weapon to conserve ammo for stronger enemies since Scavengers die from any shot or melee attack. Throw grenades to clear groups fast. Lethal drones like Guard Dog work well.
Hunters
To defeat Hunters in Helldivers 2, know what they look like: whitish with orange wings. They’re agile and attack in groups, so keep your distance and use rapid-firing weapons or explosives. Aim for them mid-jump. Wear armor with “Democracy Protects” to reduce damage. Always remain vigilant of your surroundings, as Hunters tend to lurk in ambush positions or patrol open areas, ready to strike when least expected.
Warriors
Warriors have variations like white or darker shells, including the Hive Guard, which emits gas to attract more bugs. Aim for their heads to defeat them quickly, but watch out for their charge when you destroy their head. You can also shoot off their legs, though it’s tougher. Sometimes they dig and pop up beneath you, so move away fast if you see them doing this to avoid getting hit.
Stalker
To defeat Stalkers in Helldivers 2, damage and track the Stalker, allowing it to cloak and flee. Then, follow it back to its lair and close any bug holes to cut off reinforcements. Use high-damage weapons like shotguns and SMGs to dispatch them quickly. Keep smoke grenades handy to reveal their locations. Destroy Stalker nests to prevent more from spawning.
Bile Spewer
To defeat Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2, aim for their head or glowing abdomen. Dodge their attacks by moving sideways or using the jump pack. Use explosive weapons like grenade launchers and airstrikes to deal significant damage. Heads up about the acid they let out when they die.
Bile Titan
To defeat Bile Titans in Helldivers 2, remember to stay away from them to dodge their acid and legs. Work with your team—have one distract while others attack weak spots like the mouth and underbelly. Use the environment to hide and force Titans to move around. Equip the right weapons and support items. Start with basic tools like the EAT-17 Expendable Anti-Tank and progress to stronger ones like the Autocannon and Railgun.
Charger
To defeat Chargers in Helldivers 2, aim for their weak points, such as the backside, head, and legs. Use powerful weapons like the EAT-17 Anti-Tank, Recoilless Rifle, or Flamethrower. Employ offensive Stratagems such as the Orbital Precision Strike or Eagle Airstrike for heavy damage. Work as a team to distract the Chargers and target their weak spots. Utilize the environment by leading Chargers into obstacles to briefly stun them.
Brood Commander
To defeat Brood Commanders in Helldivers 2, start by identifying missions where Brood Commanders appear, such as “Eliminate Brood Commander” quests on Terminid Controlled Planets. Bring strong weapons like the R-63 Diligence and PLAS-1 Scorcher. Also, have things like grenades and support weapons. When fighting, aim for the Brood Commander’s head and back. Break its legs to slow it down. Use Sentry Turrets and airstrikes to control the smaller bugs it summons. Stay on the move to dodge its attacks. Keep hitting it hard to stop it from making more bugs.
That's all it takes to defeat every enemy type in Helldivers 2.