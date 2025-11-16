Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

by

The 31st of October has a special place in supermodel and TV host Heidi Klum’s (49) calendar. Her love for the spooky night burst out a little over two decades ago when she was 27 years old and took it upon herself to start hosting an annual Halloween blow-out.

And she’s been outdoing herself ever since.

Whether it’s sitting in the makeup chair for seven hours to get transformed into a werewolf or “producing” five clones of herself, Heidi has proven that she’s willing to go the extra mile time and time again, which over the years has earned her the nickname ‘The Queen of Halloween’.

A title she has proved to be worthy of in 2022 as well.

Heidi Klum has been going all out during Halloween for over two decades now

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: heidiklum

Goth Pippi Longstocking, 2000

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: Tom Wargacki/Getty Images

Lady Godiva, 2001

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Betty Boop, 2002

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Gold Alien, 2003

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: James Devaney/Getty Images

Red Witch, 2004

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Vampire, 2005

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Forbidden Fruit, 2006

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Cat, 2007

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Goddess Kali, 2008

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: Joe Corrigan/Getty Images

Crow, 2009

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Superhero, 2010

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

“Bodies” Cadaver, 2011

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: Michael Tran/Getty Images

Ape, 2011

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Cleopatra, 2012

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

95-Year-Old Heidi, 2013

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Butterfly, 2014

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Jessica Rabbit, 2015

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Herself, 2016

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The Werewolf From Michael Jackson’s Music Video “Thriller”, 2017

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Princess Fiona, 2018

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: JACKSON LEE/GC IMAGES

Alien monster, 2019

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: charlessykes

Blending in, 2020

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: heidiklum

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: heidiklum

The living dead, 2021

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: heidiklum

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: heidiklum

A worm, 2022

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: heidiklum

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: heidiklum

This year, Klum was wobbling around in a worm costume.

She started Halloween by going live alongside her Making the Cut collaborator Tim Gunn to give fans a glimpse of her getting-ready process.

But the supermodel was careful to not give too much away about her look while her team worked on her makeup.

Klum said that she started getting ready at 11 a.m. for the evening’s festivities and took some questions from viewers about all things Halloween. As her makeup started to take shape, Klum told viewers she was really excited for this year’s party after taking two years off due to Covid.

She also divulged that the first thing she does at her Halloween parties is make the rounds to greet everyone, trying to guess who is hiding underneath each costume.

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: heidiklum

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: heidiklum

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: heidiklum

Klum has been showing her dedication to going all out for the holiday for months. She began teasing the internet and posting about fittings for the October party all the way back in June.

In a black-and-white clip she shared on Instagram, Klum sat still in a chair while a man was scanning her body. She also managed to squeeze in some ballerina-like moves at the end of the video. The supermodel wore a bathrobe, which she then pulled down to reveal her bra and a bonnet that hid her hair.

To complete the eerie picture, Klum set the clip to ‘This Is Halloween,’ the classic hit from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

“…..and so it begins #heidihalloween2022,” she then wrote alongside a series of fun Halloween emojis.

Klum later told PEOPLE that this year’s costume was going to be heavy on prosthetics, and hinted in September that she’s even giving herself a fright with this year’s look.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt as claustrophobic as I will feel that night,” Klum said. “I have a thing about feeling claustrophobic.”

She added, “Especially if I have too much stuck on me and can’t take it off … So I’ll have to really breeze through it.”

The worm prosthetics seem like a lot to handle. “When you have it on, you can’t be like, ‘Oh, it’s a wig and take it off,'” Klum said. “Can’t take anything off. It’s glued on.”

However, it’s clear that she stayed fully committed to her look — just like she is every year.

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: heidiklum

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: heidiklum

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: heidiklum

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: heidiklum

Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

Image credits: heidiklum

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
47 Comics About The Sad Realities Of Life By Viakavish
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Meet The Cast Of “Inside Man”
3 min read
Jul, 16, 2022
The “My Fall Plans Vs. The Delta Variant” Is The Saddest, Most Relevant Meme On The Internet Right Now
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Single-Panel Comics For Those With A Darker Sense Of Humor By Artist Dave Blazek (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Ryan Reynolds Gets Hilariously Pranked By Hugh Jackman And Jake Gyllenhaal
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 30-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.