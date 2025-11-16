Heidi Klum Unveils This Year’s Costume, And It Once Again Reminds Everyone Why She’s The Queen Of Halloween

The 31st of October has a special place in supermodel and TV host Heidi Klum’s (49) calendar. Her love for the spooky night burst out a little over two decades ago when she was 27 years old and took it upon herself to start hosting an annual Halloween blow-out.
And she’s been outdoing herself ever since.
Whether it’s sitting in the makeup chair for seven hours to get transformed into a werewolf or “producing” five clones of herself, Heidi has proven that she’s willing to go the extra mile time and time again, which over the years has earned her the nickname ‘The Queen of Halloween’.
A title she has proved to be worthy of in 2022 as well.
Heidi Klum has been going all out during Halloween for over two decades now
Image credits: heidiklum
Goth Pippi Longstocking, 2000
Image credits: Tom Wargacki/Getty Images
Lady Godiva, 2001
Image credits: Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Betty Boop, 2002
Image credits: Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Gold Alien, 2003
Image credits: James Devaney/Getty Images
Red Witch, 2004
Image credits: Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Vampire, 2005
Image credits: Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Forbidden Fruit, 2006
Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Cat, 2007
Image credits: Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Goddess Kali, 2008
Image credits: Joe Corrigan/Getty Images
Crow, 2009
Image credits: Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Superhero, 2010
Image credits: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
“Bodies” Cadaver, 2011
Image credits: Michael Tran/Getty Images
Ape, 2011
Image credits: D Dipasupil/Getty Images
Cleopatra, 2012
Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
95-Year-Old Heidi, 2013
Image credits: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Butterfly, 2014
Image credits: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Jessica Rabbit, 2015
Image credits: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Herself, 2016
Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The Werewolf From Michael Jackson’s Music Video “Thriller”, 2017
Image credits: Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Princess Fiona, 2018
Image credits: JACKSON LEE/GC IMAGES
Alien monster, 2019
Image credits: charlessykes
Blending in, 2020
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
The living dead, 2021
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
A worm, 2022
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
This year, Klum was wobbling around in a worm costume.
She started Halloween by going live alongside her Making the Cut collaborator Tim Gunn to give fans a glimpse of her getting-ready process.
But the supermodel was careful to not give too much away about her look while her team worked on her makeup.
Klum said that she started getting ready at 11 a.m. for the evening’s festivities and took some questions from viewers about all things Halloween. As her makeup started to take shape, Klum told viewers she was really excited for this year’s party after taking two years off due to Covid.
She also divulged that the first thing she does at her Halloween parties is make the rounds to greet everyone, trying to guess who is hiding underneath each costume.
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
Klum has been showing her dedication to going all out for the holiday for months. She began teasing the internet and posting about fittings for the October party all the way back in June.
In a black-and-white clip she shared on Instagram, Klum sat still in a chair while a man was scanning her body. She also managed to squeeze in some ballerina-like moves at the end of the video. The supermodel wore a bathrobe, which she then pulled down to reveal her bra and a bonnet that hid her hair.
To complete the eerie picture, Klum set the clip to ‘This Is Halloween,’ the classic hit from The Nightmare Before Christmas.
“…..and so it begins #heidihalloween2022,” she then wrote alongside a series of fun Halloween emojis.
Klum later told PEOPLE that this year’s costume was going to be heavy on prosthetics, and hinted in September that she’s even giving herself a fright with this year’s look.
“I don’t think I’ve ever felt as claustrophobic as I will feel that night,” Klum said. “I have a thing about feeling claustrophobic.”
She added, “Especially if I have too much stuck on me and can’t take it off … So I’ll have to really breeze through it.”
The worm prosthetics seem like a lot to handle. “When you have it on, you can’t be like, ‘Oh, it’s a wig and take it off,'” Klum said. “Can’t take anything off. It’s glued on.”
However, it’s clear that she stayed fully committed to her look — just like she is every year.
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
Follow Us