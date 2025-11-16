172 Health Quotes To Inspire You To Become The Healthiest Version Of You

There are two things that money can’t buy. It’s health and time. Two things we get concerned about only when it’s often too late. But you know what? Although we can’t control time, we can preserve and improve our health. No amount of health and wellness quotes can emphasize the importance and do justice to physical and mental health; that’s true. However, health quotes are a great way to kickstart your journey to a healthier life and hopefully prolong the limited time one’s destined to roam the Earth. And enjoy it to the fullest!
Many fail to understand that health is not the absence of illnesses or diseases or a “clean” medical history. Have you ever wondered why one of the most recited quotes on health is that “laughter is the best medicine”? The Laughter Prescription is no joke. The truth is that physical and mental health are firmly linked, with poor mental health being a risk factor for chronic physical conditions and vice versa. And while it’s nearly impossible to have impeccable health as a lot depends on various factors and often genetics, it’s in our power to become the healthiest versions of ourselves.
It’s easy to tell that one requires medical treatment if one has an ache, a fever, or a visible injury. However, some illnesses and diseases are not so obvious, visual, or easily diagnosed. I’m speaking of chronic physical conditions and mental health problems. Even though genetics plays a massive part, never underestimate the power of good nutrition, physical activity, proper rest, and quitting unhealthy habits. If you or someone you know suffers from depression or other mental health disorders, please seek professional help.
Below, we’ve gathered a compilation of inspiring quotes about health that will hopefully serve as a reminder to take care of yourself the way you’d care for your loved one. Physical health quotes, mental health quotes, and wellness quotes, you name it, we’ve got them all.
P.S. If you are looking for motivational quotes to kick off your fitness journey or start living a more active lifestyle, give our article about fitness quotes a go.
#1
“Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live in.” — Jim Rohn
#2
“A healthy body is a guest-chamber for the soul; a sick body is a prison.” —Francis Bacon
#3
“Most people have no idea how good their body is designed to feel.” — Kevin Trudeau
#4
“Good health is not something we can buy. However, it can be an extremely valuable savings account.” — Anne Wilson Schaef
#5
“Values are related to our emotions, just as we practice physical hygiene to preserve our physical health, we need to observe emotional hygiene to preserve a healthy mind and attitudes.”— Dalai Lama
#6
“Sleep is the most important ‘repair’ mechanism our body has, and getting enough of it will ensure you’re feeling fit and energized the next day.” — Jason Smith
#7
“Happiness is the highest form of health.” — Dalai Lama
#8
“If you truly treat your body like a temple, it will serve you well for decades. If you abuse it, you must be prepared for poor health and a lack of energy.” — Oli Hille
#9
“Health is a vehicle, not a destination.” — Joshua Fields Millburn
#10
“Eat right, exercise regularly, die anyway.”
#11
“Stop treating your body like you’ve got a spare one in the closet.” — Dan Go
#12
“A healthy outside starts from the inside.” — Robert Urich
#13
“A fit body, a calm mind, a house full of love. These things cannot be bought – they must be earned.” — Naval Ravikant
#14
“The more you understand yourself, the more silence there is, the healthier you are.” — Maxime Lagacé
#15
“Exercise should be regarded as a tribute to the heart.” — Gene Tunney
#16
“Happiness is nothing more than good health and a bad memory.” — Albert Schweitzer
#17
“Money doesn’t mean anything to me. I’ve made a lot of money, but I want to enjoy life and not stress myself building my bank account. I give lots away and live simply, mostly out of a suitcase in hotels. We all know that good health is much more important.” — Keanu Reeves
#18
“Your health should be an investment, not an expense.” — Dylan Thacker
#19
“Humans were not designed to sit at a desk. We were meant to move.” — Dan Go
#20
“I have chosen to be happy because it is good for my health.” — Voltaire
#21
“Adopt the pace of nature: her secret is patience.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
#22
“A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in the doctor’s book.” — Irish proverb
#23
“To ensure good health: eat lightly, breathe deeply, live moderately, cultivate cheerfulness, and maintain an interest in life.” — William Londen
#24
“He who has health has hope, and he who has hope has everything.” — Thomas Carlyle
#25
“Health is not valued until sickness comes.” — Thomas Fuller
#26
“Good health and good sense are two of life’s greatest blessings.” — Publilius Syrus
#27
“Looking after my health today gives me a better hope for tomorrow.” — Anne Wilson Schaef
#28
“The first wealth is health.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
#29
“Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship.” — Buddha
#30
“Health is a state of complete harmony of the body, mind, and spirit.” — B.K.S. Iyengar
#31
“Your body holds deep wisdom. Trust in it. Learn from it. Nourish it. Watch your life transform and be healthy.” — Bella Bleue
#32
“The man who earns a million, but destroys his health in the process is not really a success.” — Zig Ziglar
#33
“Those who do not find time for exercise will have to find time for illness.” — Edward Smith Stanley
#34
“I go to nature to be soothed and healed, and to have my senses put in order.” — John Burroughs
#35
“The body loves routine. Try to eat, sleep, and so on at the same times every day in order for the body to function at its optimum efficiency. The body loves consistency.” — Theresa Hearn Haynes
#36
“Eating fruits for breakfast is a healthy way of breaking the overnight fast as this is a gentle way of waking up your digestive system.” — Bogdan Ivanov
#37
“The groundwork of all happiness is health.” — Leigh Hunt
#38
“Small helpings. Sample a little bit of everything. These are the secrets of happiness and good health.” — Julia Child
#39
“The scientific truth may be put quite briefly; eat moderately, having an ordinary mixed diet, and don’t worry.” — Robert Hutchison
#40
“Every living cell in your body is made from the food you eat. If you consistently eat junk food then you’ll have a junk body.” — Jeanette Jenkins
#41
“We do not stop exercising because we grow old — we grow old because we stop exercising.” — Dr. Kenneth Cooper
#42
“A man’s health can be judged by which he takes two at a time — pills or stairs.” — Joan Welsh
#43
“If your body’s not right, the rest of your day will go all wrong. Take care of yourself.” — V.L. Allineare
#44
“Lack of activity destroys the good condition of every human being, while movement and methodical physical exercise save it and preserve it.” — Plato
#45
“Make eating fruits and vegetables a priority. This is so simple and beneficial, yet most people don’t do it.” — Nia Shanks
#46
“Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you.” — Anne Lamott
#47
“Your health, wealth, position, performance, ability and attitude are the results of your decisions.” — Israelmore Ayivor
#48
“Prevention is better than cure.” — Desiderius Erasmus
#49
“Keep your vitality. A life without health is like a river without water.” — Maxime Lagacé
#50
“Life is like a tree and its root is consciousness. Therefore, once we tend the root, the tree as a whole will be healthy.” — Deepak Chopra
#51
“Good humor is the health of the soul, sadness is its poison.” — Philip Stanhope, 4th Earl of Chesterfield
#52
“Physical fitness is not only one of the most important keys to a healthy body, it is the basis of dynamic and creative intellectual activity.” — John F. Kennedy
#53
“Eat to live, not live to eat.” — Socrates
#54
“If you want to get in shape you gotta be okay with doing the boring things consistently.” — Dan Go
#55
“A man grows most tired while standing still.” — Chinese proverb
#56
“Stay active, and stay outdoors.” — Nirmal Purja
#57
“Working out is an investment in your future self.” — Dan Go
#58
“To avoid sickness eat less; to prolong life worry less.” — Chu Hui Weng
#59
“Let your body be your holy temple.” — Lailah Gifty Akita
#60
“If we are creating ourselves all the time, then it is never too late to begin creating the bodies we want instead of the ones we mistakenly assume we are stuck with.” — Deepak Chopra
#61
“The wish for healing has always been half of health.” — Lucius Annaeus Seneca
#62
“Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” — Hippocrates
#63
“A sad soul can be just as lethal as a germ.” — John Steinbeck
#64
“Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have.” — Winston Churchill
#65
“Your body hears everything your mind says.” — Naomi Judd
#66
“A fit, healthy body — that is the best fashion statement.” — Jess C. Scott
#67
“I believe that the greatest gift you can give your family and the world is a healthy you.” — Joyce Meyer
#68
“The way you think, the way you behave, the way you eat, can influence your life by 30 to 50 years.” — Deepak Chopra
#69
“If you’re happy, if you’re feeling good, then nothing else matters.” — Robin Wright
#70
“No matter how much it gets abused, the body can restore balance. The first rule is to stop interfering with nature.” — Deepak Chopra
#71
“Give a man health and a course to steer, and he’ll never stop to trouble about whether he’s happy or not.” — George Bernard Shaw
#72
“Gaining control over your health and well-being is one of those times in your life that you get to be completely selfish and not feel bad about it. If you want to meet your goals, you have to make it about you. You have to make it work for you and you alone. Anything less is a setup for failure.” — Jennifer Hudson
#73
“Follow your dreams, work hard, practice, and persevere. Make sure you eat a variety of foods, get plenty of exercises, and maintain a healthy lifestyle.” — Sasha Cohen
#74
“It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.” — Mahatma Gandhi
#75
“The human body is the best picture of the human soul.” — Tony Robbins
#76
“We know that food is a medicine, perhaps the most powerful drug on the planet with the power to cause or cure most diseases.” — Dr. Mark Hyman
#77
“What drains your spirit, drains your body. What fuels your spirit, fuels your body.” — Carolyn Myss
#78
“Sufficient sleep, exercise, healthy food, friendship, and peace of mind are necessities, not luxuries.” — Mark Halperin
#79
“The greatest wealth is health.” — Virgil
#80
“The reason I exercise is for the quality of life I enjoy.” — Kenneth H. Cooper
#81
“If you achieve all kinds of things in the material world, but you lose your health or your peace of mind, you get little or no pleasure from your other accomplishments.” — Brian Tracy
#82
“Anger can have equally disastrous effects on your own life. Left unchecked, it can destroy some of your closest relationships and undermine your physical and mental health.” — Albert Ellis
#83
“By using techniques such as yoga, breathing, bioenergetics, physical exercises, meditation, and visualization, we can, in turn, influence our chakras, our health, and our lives.” — Anodea Judit
#84
“Write down the things that are on your mind. The simple act of listing your thoughts can have a cathartic and healing effect.” — Julia Laflin
#85
“Throughout history, great healers have discovered the power of breathing to enhance the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of their people.” — Richard P. Brown
#86
“Our bodies are our gardens – our wills are our gardeners.” — William Shakespeare
#87
“Keeping your body healthy is an expression of gratitude to the whole cosmos- the trees, the clouds, everything.” — Thich Nhat Hanh
#88
“Meditation is the ultimate mobile device; you can use it anywhere, anytime, unobtrusively.” — Sharon Salzberg
#89
“Wellness is the complete integration of body, mind, and spirit – the realization that everything we do, think, feel, and believe has an effect on our state of well-being.” — Greg Anderson
#90
“What mental health needs are more sunlight, more candor, and more unashamed conversation.” — Glenn Close
#91
“Half the costs of illness are wasted on conditions that could be prevented.” — Dr. Joseph Pizzorno
#92
“If you’re fifty, exercise your mind and body regularly, eat well, and have a general zest for life, you’re likely younger – in very real, physical terms—than your neighbor who is forty-four, works in a dead-end job, eats chicken wings twice a day, considers thinking too strenuous and looks at lifting a beer glass as a reasonable daily workout.” — Ken Robinson
#93
“Sickness is the vengeance of nature for the violation of her laws.” — Charles Simmons
#94
“The thousand mysteries around us would not trouble but interest us, if only we had cheerful, healthy hearts.” — Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche
#95
“There is one consolation in being sick, and that is the possibility that you may recover to a better state than you were ever in before.” — Henry David Thoreau
#96
“The more we see health as a practice rather than as a problem to fix, the more we encourage the body’s natural potential to be healthy.” — Aarti Patel
#97
“Instead of focusing on the reasons you CAN’T do something, you need to focus on all the reasons you CAN do something.” — Matt McLeod
#98
“Breathe. Let go. And remind yourself that this very moment is the only one you know you have for sure.” — Oprah Winfrey
#99
“Tell me what you eat and I will tell you who you are.” — Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin
#100
“Knowing that we can be loved exactly as we give us all the best opportunity for growing into the healthiest of people.” — Fred Rogers
#101
“It is exercise alone that supports the spirits, and keeps the mind in vigor.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero
#102
“Three things in life – your health, your mission, and the people you love. That’s it.” — Naval Ravikant
#103
“Doctors won’t make you healthy. Nutritionists won’t make you slim. Teachers won’t make you smart. Gurus won’t make you calm. Mentors won’t make you rich. Trainers won’t make you fit. Ultimately, you have to take responsibility. Save yourself.” — Naval Ravikant
#104
“Your health is what you make of it. Everything you do and think either adds to the vitality, energy, and spirit you possess or takes away from it.” — Ann Wigmore
#105
“Before healing others, heal yourself.” — Gambian saying
#106
“Nobody can be in good health if he does not have all the time fresh air, sunshine and good water.” — Flying Hawk (Native American saying)
#107
“It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society.” —Jiddu Krishnamurti
#108
“An apple a day keeps the doctor away.”
#109
“The biggest disease today is not leprosy or tuberculosis, but rather the feeling of being unwanted.” — Mother Teresa
#110
“The really important thing is not to live, but to live well… and to live well means the same thing as to live honorably or rightly.” — Socrates
#111
“The best doctors give the least medicine.” — Benjamin Franklin
#112
“When the headaches, all the body is the worse.” — English proverb
#113
“No time for your health today, no health for your time tomorrow.” — Thibaut
#114
“The higher your energy level, the more efficient your body. The more efficient your body, the better you feel and the more you will use your talent to produce outstanding results.” — Tony Robbins
#115
“Use your health, even to the point of wearing it out. That is what it is for. Spend all you have before you die; do not outlive yourself.” — George Bernard Shaw
#116
“But the real secret to lifelong good health is actually the opposite: Let your body take care of you.” — Deepak Chopra
#117
“A healthy body is light and silent, just as a healthy mind.” — Naval Ravikant
#118
“Time and health are two precious assets that we don’t recognize and appreciate until they have been depleted.” – Denis Waitley
#119
“Physical fitness is the first requisite of happiness.” — Joseph Pilates
#120
“Happiness lies first of all in health.” — George William Curtis
#121
“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” —Will Durant
#122
“Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.” — Benjamin Franklin
#123
“Nurturing yourself is not selfish — it’s essential to your survival and your well-being.” — Renee Peterson Trudeau
#124
“Eat healthily, sleep well, breathe deeply, move harmoniously.” — Jean-Pierre Barral
#125
“The food you eat can be either the safest and most powerful form of medicine or the slowest form of poison.” — Ann Wigmore
#126
“Take a few minutes each and every day to ensure that your mind is nourished properly and positively. After all, a healthy mind leads to a happier view of life and with a happier view of life it is much easier to counter the negative impact other issues will have on us.” — Catherine Pulsifer
#127
“No individual can ever truly be a healthy and whole individual after loss without coming to terms with their loss and understanding the magnitude of that loss while also understanding that they must still live for the future.” — Valerie Orr
#128
“If you want a relaxed body, you can do it by relaxing your mind. If you want a relaxed mind, relax your body.” —Jay Winner
#129
“Man needs difficulties; they are necessary for health.” — Carl Jung
#130
“As I see it, every day you do one of two things: build health or produce disease in yourself.” — Adelle Davis
#131
“Wellness is a connection of paths: knowledge and action.” — Joshua Holtz
#132
“The only disease you have is your inability to see you have the power to heal yourself.” — Ralph Smart
#133
“When health is absent, wisdom cannot reveal itself, art cannot become manifest, strength cannot be exerted, wealth is useless, and the reason is powerless.” — Herophiles
#134
“Above all, do not lose your desire to walk: Every day I walk myself into a state of wellbeing and walk away from every illness; I have walked myself into my best thoughts, and I know of no thought so burdensome that one cannot walk away from it.” — Søren Kierkegaard
#135
“You are what you eat. What would YOU like to be?” — Julie Murphy
#136
“Don’t lose heart. Stay consistent. It will take patience and persistence.” — Dr. Neal Malik
#137
“Be discerning about the foods you consume with a goal of nourishment, not restriction.” — Becca Shern
#138
“Nourishing yourself in a way that helps you blossom in the direction you want to go is attainable and you are worth the effort.” — Deborah Day
#139
“Some struggle is healthy. If you can embrace it rather than be angry, you can use it as your pilot light.” — Damon Wayans
#140
“All those spices and herbs in your spice rack can do more than provide calorie-free, natural flavorings to enhance and make food delicious. They’re also an incredible source of antioxidants and help rev up your metabolism and improve your health at the same time.” — Suzanne Somers
#141
“A further sign of health is that we don’t become undone by fear and trembling, but we take it as a message that it’s time to stop struggling and look directly at what’s threatening us.” — Pema Chödrön
#142
“Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start.” — Nido Qubein
#143
“True silence is the rest of the mind, and is to the spirit what sleep is to the body, nourishment, and refreshment.” — William Penn
#144
“The greatest of follies is to sacrifice health for any other kind of happiness.” —Arthur Schopenhauer
#145
“What is called genius is the abundance of life and health.” — Henry David Thoreau
#146
“When the heart is at ease, the body is healthy.” — Chinese proverb
#147
“The doctor of the future will prescribe strength training, a high protein diet, hydration, sun exposure, and 8000 steps a day.” — Dan Go
#148
“In a disordered mind, as in a disordered body, soundness of health is impossible.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero
#149
“When a man is ill his very goodness is sickly.” — Friedrich Nietzsche
#150
“Health is the first muse, comprising the magical benefits of air, landscape, and bodily exercise on the mind.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
#151
“I am confident that nobody will accuse me of selfishness if I ask to spend time, while I am still in good health, with my family, my friends, and also with myself.” — Nelson Mandela
#152
“Love is not as important as good health. You cannot be in love if you’re not healthy. You can’t appreciate it.” — Bryan Cranston
#153
“It is well to be up before daybreak, for such habits contribute to health, wealth, and wisdom.” — Aristotle
#154
“Nothing is more fatal to health, than an overcare of it.” — Benjamin Franklin
#155
“Walking is the best possible exercise. Habituate yourself to walk very far.” — Thomas Jefferson
#156
“The doctor of the future will give no medicines, but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet, and in the causes and prevention of disease.” — Thomas Edison
#157
“Water, air, and cleanness are the chief articles in my pharmacy.” — Napoleon Bonaparte
#158
“Fresh air impoverishes the doctor.” — Danish proverb
#159
“Health and intellect are the two blessings of life.” — Menander
#160
“Rule No.37. The whiter the bread, the sooner you’ll be dead.” — Michael Pollan
#161
“Garbage in garbage out.” — George Fuechsel
#162
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
#163
“Health and cheerfulness are brothers.” — William Hardcastle Browne
#164
“Cheerfulness is the best promoter of health and is as friendly to the mind as to the body.” — Joseph Addison
#165
“If we could give every individual the right amount of nourishment and exercise, not too little and not too much, we would have found the safest way to health.” — Hippocrates
#166
“The cheerful mind perseveres, and the strong mind hews its way through a thousand difficulties.” — Swami Vivekananda
#167
“Over the past two decades, extensive research all over the world has shown that laughter has a positive impact on various systems of the body. Most noteworthy is laughter’s ability to unwind the negative effects of stress: the catalyst for many of our health problems.” — Madan Kataria
#168
“Only the disciplined are truly free. The undisciplined are slaves to moods, appetites and passions.” — Stephen Covey
#169
“If you need medical advice, let these three things be your physicians; a cheerful mind, relaxation from business, and a moderate diet.” — Schola Salern
#170
“Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt.” — John Muir
#171
“Man needs difficulties; they are necessary for health.” — Carl Jung
#172
“If you would live long, open your heart.” — Bulgarian saying
