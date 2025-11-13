Author Posts Funny Situations That A Modern Muggle-Born Would Experience At Hogwarts

You would have to live in a completely different universe to not be aware of the Harry Potter phenomenon. Even if you weren’t one of those diehard fans who anticipated every book release, saving up pennies or making your birthday wishes very apparent to your parents, you still have either witnessed the hype or at least watched the movies, right?
But the recent years could be regarded as a great proof that the Harry Potter series wasn’t just a crazy fad that died out once the movies were done. With new Fantastic Beasts movies still rolling out and attracting crowds to the theaters, Potterheads big and small still remind the world that they exist. And as magical memes still land, it’s no wonder that the jokes keep coming up from various corners of the internet.
One of such was started by an American author L.L. McKinney who decided to write down a series of tweets, focusing on how Muggle (human) and wizard cultures would clash. “A while ago there was a hashtag I participated in called #YAwithSoul that explored famous YA plots and characters but through the cultural lens of being Black” McKinney told Bored Panda. She went on to elaborate that the inspiration for the tweets came from imagining herself in the shoes of a Hogwarts student.
According to J.K. Rowling, Muggles are people who have no magical abilities and are born into a non-magical family. The American equivalent to a muggle is called a No-Maj. Basically, everyday mortals excluded from the magical world. However, a person born into a non-magical family can end up having magical powers making them a muggle-born wizard. That is exactly when the two cultures could clash as someone who experienced a Muggle world for most of their childhood would be thrown into the universe of magic, spells, and wizards.
L.L. McKinney took a humorous take on what her experiences would be in Hogwarts, the magic school in Scotland. She decided to clash the seemingly advanced magical culture and habits and how unnecessarily complicated they actually are.
Although writing funny tweets might be one of McKinney’s strong suits, her true passion lies in writing. “I recently announced the highly anticipated sequel A DREAM SO DARK as well as the news that Lionsgate has optioned the series for a TV show” she revealed.
Image credits: elleonwords
Image credits: ElleOnWords
Image credits: ElleOnWords
Image credits: ElleOnWords
Image credits: ElleOnWords
Image credits: ElleOnWords
Image credits: ElleOnWords
Image credits: ElleOnWords
Image credits: ElleOnWords
While McKinney’s hypothetical experiences seem like a far-fetched shot at what could actually happen in Hogwarts, Muggle-born wizards do actually exist within Rowling’s universe. Some of the most notable examples would be Harry’s mom Lily Potter as well as one of the most iconic characters from the series, an exceptionally bright witch named Hermione Granger. However, in the series, their experiences aren’t as hilarious as McKinney’s posts, since Muggle-borns faced prejudice and prosecution in the series.
Image credits: ElleOnWords
Image credits: ElleOnWords
Image credits: ElleOnWords
Image credits: ElleOnWords
Image credits: ElleOnWords
Image credits: ElleOnWords
Image credits: ElleOnWords
Image credits: ElleOnWords
Image credits: ElleOnWords
Follow Us