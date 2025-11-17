We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

At Vetster, we’re all about pets. So, to celebrate National Dachshund Day on June 21st, we’re sharing adorable photos we took of Dachshunds visiting one of our awesome photobooths. Which one is your fave? Join in on the fun and celebrate with us!
#1 Just A Little Sausage
#2 Itzy Bitzy Teenie Weenie
#3 In This Race, The Weiner Takes It All
#4 It’s Been A Long Day
#5 I Long For You
#6 Happiness Is A Warm Dachshund Smile
#7 I’ve Got Friends In Low Places
#8 Short Legs, Big Attitude
#9 Why Do Dachshunds Nap In The Sun? Because We’re Hot Dogs…. Get It!?
#10 Double Trouble!
#11 Life Is Short, But So Are My Legs!
#12 Dachshund Through The Snow
#13 Streamlined Not Stretched
#14 Donut Go Past This Angel. Isn’t He Scrumptious?
#15 Can You Adjust My Costume Plz Mom?
#16 Short And Sweet!
#17 Are You Fur’real?
#18 Someone’s Looking Quite Fetching Today!
#19 Winter Is Coming, But She’s Ready
