We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

by

At Vetster, we’re all about pets. So, to celebrate National Dachshund Day on June 21st, we’re sharing adorable photos we took of Dachshunds visiting one of our awesome photobooths. Which one is your fave? Join in on the fun and celebrate with us!

At Vetster, we’re here to make your pet’s health a top priority. With our online veterinary appointments, you can easily choose a time that’s convenient for you and video chat with a licensed vet from the comfort of your own home. Our user-friendly platform allows you to select a vet based on their specialty, location, or availability and see their flat-rate fee upfront. Whether you need help with emergencies, check-ups, or prescriptions, Vetster puts control of your pet’s health in your hands – anytime, anywhere.

More info: link.vetster.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | tiktok.com | pinterest.ca

#1 Just A Little Sausage

We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

#2 Itzy Bitzy Teenie Weenie

We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

#3 In This Race, The Weiner Takes It All

We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

#4 It’s Been A Long Day

We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

#5 I Long For You

We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

#6 Happiness Is A Warm Dachshund Smile

We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

#7 I’ve Got Friends In Low Places

We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

#8 Short Legs, Big Attitude

We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

#9 Why Do Dachshunds Nap In The Sun? Because We’re Hot Dogs…. Get It!?

We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

#10 Double Trouble!

We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

#11 Life Is Short, But So Are My Legs!

We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

#12 Dachshund Through The Snow

We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

#13 Streamlined Not Stretched

We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

#14 Donut Go Past This Angel. Isn’t He Scrumptious?

We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

#15 Can You Adjust My Costume Plz Mom?

We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

#16 Short And Sweet!

We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

#17 Are You Fur’real?

We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

#18 Someone’s Looking Quite Fetching Today!

We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

#19 Winter Is Coming, But She’s Ready

We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Name 50 Things That Should Not Be So Universally Hated But Somehow Are
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
45 Times People Faked Pics For Internet Points And Got Called Out On This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
15 Photos Of Abandoned Houses Of God
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, Draw The Best Image You Can On Paper (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
These Two Kittens Are So In Love, They Cannot Hold Their Feelings Anymore
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Final Blow”: Diane Keaton’s Cause Of Passing Revealed By Her Family After She Left Us At 79
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.