Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

What started as a simple high school art challenge eventually became more like a wearable time capsule. Five years ago, artist Brianna Morrell began painting small illustrations onto a white denim jacket as a way to practice her skills and experiment outside the boundaries of a traditional canvas. One addition led to another, and today, her aptly named 375 Project brings together more than 375 individually hand-painted images on a single piece of clothing.
Look closely, and the jacket begins to feel like a visual archive of growing up in the age of the internet. Pop-culture references sit alongside familiar cartoon and video game imagery, recognizable brands, food, memes, internet oddities, and plenty of wonderfully random objects. Some references are instantly recognizable, while others might take a second, or a very particular corner of your memory, to place. Together, they capture an eclectic mix of what has circulated through screens, fandoms, conversations, and social media over the past several years.
Take your time exploring the jacket below and see how many references you can recognize. Which ones immediately brought back a memory, and which illustration would you want to add to the collection yourself? Let us know your favorites in the comments. You can also visit Brianna Morrell’s Instagram and TikTok to watch short videos dedicated to individual paintings, or head to her website to discover more of her paintings and sculptures.
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Meet Brianna Morrell, the artist behind the 375 Project
The project also grew alongside the online community following it. Rather than waiting five years to unveil the completed jacket, Morrell documented the process as it happened, filming herself painting individual additions and sharing the videos on social media. Followers, other artists, and even brands eventually began suggesting things for her to add, turning what began as a personal exercise into an artwork shaped partly by the people watching it evolve. In that sense, the finished jacket records much more than hundreds of illustrations; it preserves Morrell’s development as an artist, the culture surrounding her, and the connections made along the way.
For five years, this jacket served as Brianna’s ever-changing canvas
The project began while Brianna was still in high school
Outside the 375 Project, Morrell works across painting and sculpture, with much of her acrylic work drawing inspiration from urban environments, architecture, and automotive culture. Her colorful compositions explore the energy of cities through light, movement, buildings, and the everyday spaces people move through.
What started as a painting exercise soon grew far beyond the original assignment
Eventually, almost every available patch of denim found something painted on it
More than 375 individual illustrations now make up the finished jacket
Working on clothing gave Brianna a very different canvas to experiment with
Every tiny illustration was painted individually by hand
There’s no single theme as the references come from all corners of popular culture
Cartoons, movies, games, food, logos, and internet culture all share the same canvas
Some characters will probably be recognizable before you even finish looking at the photo
Others are the kind of deep cuts that might unlock a very specific memory
The jacket includes plenty of icons familiar to anyone who grew up surrounded by screens
Even everyday products and snacks became worthy subjects for miniature paintings
Memes and internet oddities sit right alongside more traditional pop-culture icons
Together, the references read almost like a scrapbook of internet-era culture
The jacket also records how Brianna’s own painting skills changed over five years, with earlier and later additions sharing the same space
Brianna didn’t wait until the jacket was finished to share it with the world
She filmed herself painting new additions throughout the project as hundreds of short videos allowed followers to watch the jacket fill up in real time
Instagram turned the creative process itself into part of the artwork’s story
Before long, followers started suggesting things they wanted to see added
Fellow artists and even brands also became part of the growing list of requests
That interaction transformed a personal challenge into something partly shaped by a community
Each new suggestion gave Brianna another tiny space to interpret in her own style
Looking closely is half the fun, since hundreds of references are competing for attention
You might spot a childhood favorite sitting just inches away from an internet meme
Some references are much easier to identify than others
The finished jacket now preserves five years of ideas, influences, and creative experimentation
Some of the smallest paintings still manage to pack in an impressive amount of detail
The mix of characters, objects, brands, and memes makes every section feel different
The mix of characters, objects, brands, and memes makes every section feel different
A closer look reveals just how much variety Brianna managed to fit onto one jacket
With hundreds of tiny paintings to explore, it’s easy to keep spotting something new
How many references did you recognize, and which one deserves the title of your favorite?
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