Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

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What started as a simple high school art challenge eventually became more like a wearable time capsule. Five years ago, artist Brianna Morrell began painting small illustrations onto a white denim jacket as a way to practice her skills and experiment outside the boundaries of a traditional canvas. One addition led to another, and today, her aptly named 375 Project brings together more than 375 individually hand-painted images on a single piece of clothing.

Look closely, and the jacket begins to feel like a visual archive of growing up in the age of the internet. Pop-culture references sit alongside familiar cartoon and video game imagery, recognizable brands, food, memes, internet oddities, and plenty of wonderfully random objects. Some references are instantly recognizable, while others might take a second, or a very particular corner of your memory, to place. Together, they capture an eclectic mix of what has circulated through screens, fandoms, conversations, and social media over the past several years.

Take your time exploring the jacket below and see how many references you can recognize. Which ones immediately brought back a memory, and which illustration would you want to add to the collection yourself? Let us know your favorites in the comments. You can also visit Brianna Morrell’s Instagram and TikTok to watch short videos dedicated to individual paintings, or head to her website to discover more of her paintings and sculptures.

More info: citystreamart.weebly.com | Instagram | Etsy | tiktok.com

Meet Brianna Morrell, the artist behind the 375 Project

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

The project also grew alongside the online community following it. Rather than waiting five years to unveil the completed jacket, Morrell documented the process as it happened, filming herself painting individual additions and sharing the videos on social media. Followers, other artists, and even brands eventually began suggesting things for her to add, turning what began as a personal exercise into an artwork shaped partly by the people watching it evolve. In that sense, the finished jacket records much more than hundreds of illustrations; it preserves Morrell’s development as an artist, the culture surrounding her, and the connections made along the way.

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

For five years, this jacket served as Brianna’s ever-changing canvas

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

The project began while Brianna was still in high school

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

Outside the 375 Project, Morrell works across painting and sculpture, with much of her acrylic work drawing inspiration from urban environments, architecture, and automotive culture. Her colorful compositions explore the energy of cities through light, movement, buildings, and the everyday spaces people move through.

What started as a painting exercise soon grew far beyond the original assignment

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

Eventually, almost every available patch of denim found something painted on it

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

More than 375 individual illustrations now make up the finished jacket

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

Working on clothing gave Brianna a very different canvas to experiment with

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

Every tiny illustration was painted individually by hand

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

There’s no single theme as the references come from all corners of popular culture

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

Cartoons, movies, games, food, logos, and internet culture all share the same canvas

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

Some characters will probably be recognizable before you even finish looking at the photo

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

Others are the kind of deep cuts that might unlock a very specific memory

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

The jacket includes plenty of icons familiar to anyone who grew up surrounded by screens

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

Even everyday products and snacks became worthy subjects for miniature paintings

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

Memes and internet oddities sit right alongside more traditional pop-culture icons

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

Together, the references read almost like a scrapbook of internet-era culture

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

The jacket also records how Brianna’s own painting skills changed over five years, with earlier and later additions sharing the same space

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

Brianna didn’t wait until the jacket was finished to share it with the world

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

She filmed herself painting new additions throughout the project as hundreds of short videos allowed followers to watch the jacket fill up in real time

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

Instagram turned the creative process itself into part of the artwork’s story

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

Before long, followers started suggesting things they wanted to see added

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

Fellow artists and even brands also became part of the growing list of requests

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

That interaction transformed a personal challenge into something partly shaped by a community

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

Each new suggestion gave Brianna another tiny space to interpret in her own style

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

Looking closely is half the fun, since hundreds of references are competing for attention

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

You might spot a childhood favorite sitting just inches away from an internet meme

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

Some references are much easier to identify than others

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

The finished jacket now preserves five years of ideas, influences, and creative experimentation

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

Some of the smallest paintings still manage to pack in an impressive amount of detail

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

The mix of characters, objects, brands, and memes makes every section feel different

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

The mix of characters, objects, brands, and memes makes every section feel different

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

A closer look reveals just how much variety Brianna managed to fit onto one jacket

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

With hundreds of tiny paintings to explore, it’s easy to keep spotting something new

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

How many references did you recognize, and which one deserves the title of your favorite?

Artist Spent Five Years Filling One Jacket With The Pop Culture That Shaped Gen-Z’s Childhood

Brianna Morrell

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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