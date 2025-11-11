151 Terrifyingly Cute Halloween Costumes For Pets

While picking out your Halloween costume this year, don’t forget to include your pet into the fun! After all, the more, the merrier is the slogan of this festivity. And with a safe and comfortable costume for pets, your little four-legged pal can easily join in on the fun.
Different pets are willing to put up with varying levels of nonsense from their owners, but it turns out that a cat can quickly turn into Mario or a vampire with a simple DIY Haloween costume and a horse can be painted to look like straight out of a horror movie. Oh, and there are so many possibilities for dogs when it comes to Halloween costume ideas, that we’ve even lost the count.
There’s always one thing to remember when fitting a Halloween costume for a pet – make sure that he complies with your idea, feels comfortable and safe. We can not stress enough how important is the well being of your pal when clad in a pet Halloween costume!
#1 Bat Kitty
Image source: imgur
#2 Skeleton Horse
Image source: Knot Just Rope
#3 Vampire Hedhehog
Image source: imgur
#4 Dog(s) Carrying A Present
Image source: boingboing.net
#5 Cerberus Guardian Dog
Image source: lifesprinkles.com
#6 Lion Cat
Image source: verybesthalloweencostumeideas.com
#7 Classy Crab
Image source: fuckyeahdogsindrag.tumblr.com
#8 Cat – Race Horse
Image source: imgur
#9 Super Husky
Image source: Quirky China News
#10 Ghost, Definetely Not A Dog
Image source: Maddie On Things
#11 Princess Leia Kitty
Image source: imgur
#12 M&m’s Pugs
#13 Up! House Dog
Image source: brit.co
#14 Batpug
Image source: Christine Anderson
#15 Sushi Guinea Pig
Image source: Cavy Slave
#16 Bat Cat
Image source: unknown
#17 Shark Turtle
Image source: nydailynews.com
#18 Fluffy, The Three-Headed Dog
Image source: collegehumor.com
#19 At-at Dog
Image source: Katie Mello
#20 Dog Being Eaten By A Crocodile
Image source: imgur
#21 Harry Potter Dogs
Image source: Pets Adviser
#22 Breaking Bad Cat
Image source: technologytell.com
#23 Dobby Dog
Image source: Ingunn Markiewitcz
#24 Dragon Guinea Pig
Image source: Todd Silbert
#25 Freddy Krueger Guinea Pig
Image source: Jeannine
#26 Sparky From Frankenweenie
#27 Seal French Bulldog
Image source: Denshi Kenshi
#28 Skeleton Dog
Image source: Bryn Marele
#29 Lovely Shark Dog
Image source: imgur
#30 Mario Cat
Image source: cutestuff.co
#31 Diver Dog
Image source: zolotoy-grad.ru
#32 Bearded Dragon Dressed As A Dragon
Image source: crenk.com
#33 Dog Yorkshire Terrier
Image source: laughspark.com
#34 Dumbo Guinea Pig
#35 Business Guy Cat
Image source: Ledepps
#36 Spider Cat
Image source: unknown
#37 Mcdonnals Food Gang
Image source: Rosie
#38 Hey There Little Red Riding Hood
#39 It’s A Pig, Not A Cat!
Image source: hamusoku.com
#40 Cop And A Burglar Golden Retrievers
Image source: desktopbackgroundshq.com
#41 Zombie Dog Being Eaten By A Vulture
Image source: craftymom57
#42 Harry Potter Horse
Image source: huffpost
#43 Scorpion Doggy
Image source: kikivi18
#44 Ghato . Sherredder
#45 Cow Cat
Image source: Emily Schwarting
#46 Cheeseburger Tortoise
Image source: etsy.com
#47 Yoda!
#48 Miley Cyrus Wrecking Ball Pug
Image source: mckenken.tumblr.com
#49 Griff The Lion Ferret
#50 A Disney Princess
#51 Alan As A Policeman
#52 Ghato As Cat Sparrow
#53 Bat Pug
Image source: Lisa Vecchio
#54 Phantom My Little Bumble Bee
#55 Death Angel Chichuachua
Image source: Romeo Ranoco
#56 Bush Dog
Image source: Stacie Tamaki
#57 A Woof In Sheep Clothing. :)
#58 Spider Yorkie
#59 Pumpkin Spice Latte Pommeranian
Image source: theguardian.com
#60 Aviator Dog
Image source: Louise Docker
#61 Horse Seal
Image source: imgur
#62 Wicked Witch Pug
Image source: Plumm Zilla
#63 Fast Food Baby And Dog
Image source: John And Sherry
#64 Little Frida Kahlo
#65 Spider Dog
Image source: blog.sfgate.com
#66 Granny Poodle
Image source: Bryan Scott
#67 Headless Dogman
#68 Hound Of Hell
#69 David Bow Wowie
#70 Princess Leia
Image source: Jordan Mansfield
#71 Dog Being Eaten By A Snake
Image source: washingtonpost.com
#72 Sharkie
#73 Mexican Kitty
#74 Filur – The Devon Rex Hammerhead Shark!
#75 Giddy Up!
#76 Doggy Eaten By A Shark
Image source: theguardian.com
#77 Princess Gigi
#78 Where’s Waldo I Mean Mr. Bear?
#79 Chia Pet Dog
Image source: theflirtyguide.blogspot.com
#80 Minion Jack
#81 Monk Golden Retriever
Image source: Robyn Beck
#82 Little Angel
#83 Knight Kitty
#84 Aviator Kosmo
#85 Yoda Dog
Image source: Derek Powazek
#86 Rabbit Dog
Image source: Doxieone
#87 Alice In Wonderland Dogs
#88 Debutante Pug
#89 Rock Lobster
#90 Dr. Pepe
#91 Peacock Bully
#92 Pirate Rat
#93 Michael Jackson Guinea Pig
#94 Bunny Bulldog
#95 Minnie Mouse Shih Tzu
#96 Small Dog Size, I Am Not
#97 I’m A Banana!
#98 Miss Spanky Piggy
#99 Mexican Rat
#100 Tyrannosaurs-wawa
#101 Eeevil Wizard
#102 Hamster Con Sombrero.
#103 Darth Cat
#104 Duke The Ninja Turtle!
#105 Pumpkin Terrier
#106 Darth Buddy
#107 Super Chopper
#108 Mexi Kitty
#109 Pumpkin Puppy
#110 Tutu Kitty
#111 Tiny Tux
#112 Yo Quiero Taco Dog?
#113 Momo The Witch Cat
#114 Patas Devil
#115 Nibbler
#116 Devil Dog Toto
#117 Tequila Pompom Pigz
#118 Fire Cat
#119 Tiny Soldier :)
#120 Dracupuggle, Prince Of Darkness
#121 Devil Dog
#122 Exorcist Cat
#123 T-rex Dog
#124 Darby The Leprechaun!
#125 Ewok Puppy
#126 Bionic Dog
Image source: moretaj
#127 Dragon Horse
#128 Rocker Reggie
#129 Forecast Designs Pet Photography :d
#130 Sad Lion
#131 Pinky The Unicorn Carrying Princess
#132 Baby
#133 Panda Kitty!
#134 Angelic “sandy”
#135 Terrified Elephant..
#136 “the Most Interesting Dog In The World”
#137 Skeleton Tutu
#138 Harlequin
#139 Pinky
#140 Viking Dog And His Carrot Top Sidekick
#141 Belladonna
#142 Big Bird (2012 Presidential Election)
#143 Brutus
#144 Pumpkin Knitted Sweater
#145 Cowboy Cliff
#146 Grumpy Ghost
#147 Julio Taco
#148 Ike Snapping Turtle
#149 Ninja Mr. Peabody
