Beautifully Creepy Halloween Lip Makeup Ideas By Eva Pernas

Makeup isn’t just for cosmetics – in the right hands, it can be just as valid an artistic medium like paint or ink. When Spanish makeup artist and photographer Eva Senín Pernas gets her hands on a makeup brush, she can create spooky and elegant lip makeup looks perfect for almost any Halloween makeup or costume idea.
Given the season, we’ve focused on Pernas’ Halloween themed art, which will definitely inspire you to start thinking about creepy or creative Halloween costumes. But the multi-talented artist, who studied architecture before moving into photography and professional makeup art, creates beautiful lip makeup art all year long, so be sure to check out her website if you want to see more. Read on to see her answer Bored Panda’s questions about her lip makeup ideas.
More info: esphotomakeup.com | Facebook | Deviantart
“This whole crazy thing started (believe me or not) while I was seeing the film Grease,” Pernas told Bored Panda. “I saw the final scene with that red and silver car and I decided to paint my lips with those silver flashes of lightning.“
“I started creating lip art photos almost three years ago. I loved makeup since I was a teen when my mum gave me the book ‘Making Faces’ by Kevin Aucoin. I wanted to try all the makeups that appeared in the book.“
“I started my makeups as a personal project but now I’ve become a makeup artist and I do my designs for clients, book covers, events, makeup advertising campaigns, etc.“
“I always start applying a layer of lip balm to protect my lips. Then I use tiny makeup brushes and wet pigments to apply the color, and I usually use gel eyeliner to draw the lines of my design.“
“Such Halloween ideas that you see here usually takes me around 10-30 minutes – it is all about the complexity of the design. My full face makeups are more difficult and they can take me around 30-45 minutes.“
