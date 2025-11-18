30 Times People Went Above And Beyond When It Came To Decking Out Their Lawn For Halloween

I’m excited to announce that the spooky season is upon us once again, dear Pandas! Have you already tried your first pumpkin spice latte of the year? Have you filled your home with the mouthwatering aroma of pumpkin bread? Have you stocked up on the candy for the trick-or-treaters? And most importantly, have you decorated for the occasion?
If the latter is still not checked off your to-do list, don’t fret. There’s still plenty of time to do so, and the Facebook group Halloween Graveyards and Displays is here to inspire you with some of the spookiest decorations out there. Scroll down to find them and be warned that these people aren’t playing around when it comes to skeletons, witches and ghouls.
While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with Halloween decor enthusiast Marsh Moon, aka Halloween Home Maker, and Halloween decor collector Nicole from Halloween Finds, who kindly agreed to talk about us about spooky season decor!
#1
Image source: iHorror
#2
When a wind storm blows your 12’ Skelton over and his arm breaks off at the rib cage, you get creative
Image source: Jae Woo
#3
Image source: Elizabeth Adams
#4
Image source: Alisa Heeber
#5
Image source: Colleen Christopherson-Cote
#6
Image source: FezToys
#7
Image source: Sezzarella Ruby
#8
Esther the Crazy Cat Mummy
Image source: Amanda Trapp Wigfield
#9
Image source: Amber Middleton
#10
Meet Sharon Bone
She’s flashing her sh1t for the whole town like she’s Sharon Stone, but she’s no Sharon Stone
Image source: David Van Horn
#11
Newest additions to the graveyard
Image source: Scott Hereder
#12
Image source: Gina Sapia
#13
I finally got her done! Super proud of myself for pushing through the pain. I spent close to a year in bed with a spinal injury. I had spinal surgery in June and the recovery has been rough. I missed Halloween last year due to my injury and was so bummed. This is my first physically taxing thing to do since my surgery. She took a bit longer than I thought but I’m proud of myself for pushing through the pain. I can’t stop sitting out front staring at her
Image source: Terasa Gregg
#14
My fog rig is not demure or mindful, and certainly not modest
Image source: Wayne Allen
#15
Image source: Collins Ryon
#16
Image source: Rachel Blanchette
#17
My seance scene – all home made (except the skeletons of course )
Image source: Andrea Black
#18
Image source: Jeff Vance
#19
I scored a Halloween prop for my roof!!
Image source: Shelly MacKenzie
#20
Image source: Belinda Yandell
#21
Image source: Cliff Fitch
#22
Had a beetle juice tent last year have not had a chance to watch new movie any ideas to add to display to make it current
Image source: Erin Schoedel Hartman
#23
Image source: Lisa Lane Vampyre Lair
#24
Image source: Nathan Coleman
#25
Image source: Kat Neel Williams
#26
My creation over the past few weeks
Image source: Tom Orange
#27
Image source: Tom P. Keller
#28
My madness has started
Image source: Michael Lakin
#29
Image source: Anna Stiros
#30
Image source: Crystal Espinal
