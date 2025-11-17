Halloween Goes From Spooky To Saucy As Belle Lingerie Re-Imagines Horror Characters As Lingerie Looks (13 Pics)

Halloween is just around the corner, and while characters such as Freddy Krueger or Jason Vorhees have been terrifying us on screen for decades you’ve probably never seen them quite like this.
The images come from the lingerie and swimwear brand, Belle Lingerie, and thankfully feature lingerie looks inspired by horror characters, rather than Chucky in a corset.
Among the characters featured were horror franchise staples such as Freddy, Jason, and Leatherface to classics such as Dracula, The Mummy, and Frankenstein.
More info: belle-lingerie.co.uk
#1 It – Pennywise The Clown
#2 Frankenstien’s Monster
#3 The Adam’s Family – Morticia
#4 Hocus Pocus – Winifred Sanderson
#5 Alien
#6 Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde
#7 Dracula
#8 Texas Chainsaw Massacre – Leatherface
#9 Friday The 13th – Jason Voorhees
#10 The Mummy
#11 A Nightmare Before Christmas – Jack Skellington
#12 Batman – The Joker
#13 A Nightmare On Elm Street – Freddy Krueger
