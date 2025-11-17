Halloween Goes From Spooky To Saucy As Belle Lingerie Re-Imagines Horror Characters As Lingerie Looks (13 Pics)

by

Halloween is just around the corner, and while characters such as Freddy Krueger or Jason Vorhees have been terrifying us on screen for decades you’ve probably never seen them quite like this.

The images come from the lingerie and swimwear brand, Belle Lingerie, and thankfully feature lingerie looks inspired by horror characters, rather than Chucky in a corset.

Among the characters featured were horror franchise staples such as Freddy, Jason, and Leatherface to classics such as Dracula, The Mummy, and Frankenstein.

More info: belle-lingerie.co.uk

#1 It – Pennywise The Clown

Halloween Goes From Spooky To Saucy As Belle Lingerie Re-Imagines Horror Characters As Lingerie Looks (13 Pics)

#2 Frankenstien’s Monster

Halloween Goes From Spooky To Saucy As Belle Lingerie Re-Imagines Horror Characters As Lingerie Looks (13 Pics)

#3 The Adam’s Family – Morticia

Halloween Goes From Spooky To Saucy As Belle Lingerie Re-Imagines Horror Characters As Lingerie Looks (13 Pics)

#4 Hocus Pocus – Winifred Sanderson

Halloween Goes From Spooky To Saucy As Belle Lingerie Re-Imagines Horror Characters As Lingerie Looks (13 Pics)

#5 Alien

Halloween Goes From Spooky To Saucy As Belle Lingerie Re-Imagines Horror Characters As Lingerie Looks (13 Pics)

#6 Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde

Halloween Goes From Spooky To Saucy As Belle Lingerie Re-Imagines Horror Characters As Lingerie Looks (13 Pics)

#7 Dracula

Halloween Goes From Spooky To Saucy As Belle Lingerie Re-Imagines Horror Characters As Lingerie Looks (13 Pics)

#8 Texas Chainsaw Massacre – Leatherface

Halloween Goes From Spooky To Saucy As Belle Lingerie Re-Imagines Horror Characters As Lingerie Looks (13 Pics)

#9 Friday The 13th – Jason Voorhees

Halloween Goes From Spooky To Saucy As Belle Lingerie Re-Imagines Horror Characters As Lingerie Looks (13 Pics)

#10 The Mummy

Halloween Goes From Spooky To Saucy As Belle Lingerie Re-Imagines Horror Characters As Lingerie Looks (13 Pics)

#11 A Nightmare Before Christmas – Jack Skellington

Halloween Goes From Spooky To Saucy As Belle Lingerie Re-Imagines Horror Characters As Lingerie Looks (13 Pics)

#12 Batman – The Joker

Halloween Goes From Spooky To Saucy As Belle Lingerie Re-Imagines Horror Characters As Lingerie Looks (13 Pics)

#13 A Nightmare On Elm Street – Freddy Krueger

Halloween Goes From Spooky To Saucy As Belle Lingerie Re-Imagines Horror Characters As Lingerie Looks (13 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Bride’s Sister Gets The Bride ‘Kidnapped’ And Ruins The Wedding As Well As Their Relationship
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Jon Batiste: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
More Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know about Big City Greens
3 min read
May, 1, 2019
Duck Dynasty 6.03 Review: “Hands on a Woodchipper”
3 min read
Jun, 26, 2014
Scientist Who Worked At NASA Gets A Message From A Guy Asking If She Was ‘The Receptionist’, Shuts Him Down In Her Reply
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Parents Give A Pricey Gift To Spoilt Golden Child, Then Wonder Why Other Kid Was Upset About It
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.