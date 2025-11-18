This FB Group Is Dedicated To Cheap And Neat Halloween Decorations, Here Are The 40 Best Ones

Every year, some folks just go absolutely all out for Halloween. After all, who doesn’t like some ghouls, ghosts, skulls and cobwebs? But let’s face it, decorating an entire home is going to end up pricey, once you factor in making costumes, buying candy and really whatever other Halloween staples you enjoy.
#1 What Do You Guys Think. , A Bunch Of Dead Tree Branches, Hot Glue, Zip Ties, And Wire Mesh. My Spooky Jack-O-Lantern Creature
Image source: Benjamin Romero
#2 I’m From France, This Is My First Attempt At Doing DIY Halloween Decoration…
What do you think about the tombstones I made from recycled foam boards 🎃🪦🎃
Your comments and advices are welcomed 😉
Happy fall season and happy Halloween everyone!
Image source: Tiffany Weppe
#3 Making My Own Decoration, Life Sized Demon Carved From White Pine
Image source: Cody Stosz
#4 My Daughter And I Built This Skeleton Ghost Statue Over The Weekend. The Base Is A Large, Thick Walled Foam Food Shipping Carton
The skeleton is a basic skeleton. The drape is a queen size grey sheet. I reinforced the skeleton joints with copper solid grounding wire zip tied at the joints. There is a wooden 1×2 running from the spine at the base of the neck all the way though the base pedastal. She used a watered down Modge Podge and soaked the sheet before setting it on the skeleton.
She used paper clips and binder clips to hold the drape in place until it set. then once dry, I used a pump sprayer to add
another coat of Modge Podge.
The foam base was carved with a soldering iron to make the “bricks” and Super 90 spray glue was sprayed lightly in places to eat away some of the foam. (There was a middle ring for the chest that is now glued to the bottom to make it look less like an ice chest😂)
Then the whole thing was painted with thick layers primer and black spray paint topped with urethane to help make it rainproof.
A cinder block is glued inside the base to make it “bottom heavy” for stability.
Total cost to build: $70 and it took about 2hrs not counting drying time. (Ice chest was free because it came with a food delivery order). Height is just under 7ft. Weight is around 30lb.
Image source: Erick Lewko
#5 Made A Spider Throne Out Of Rebar
Image source: Steve Porterfield
#6 My Dog Was A Spider For 12 Of Her 16 Years
This upcoming is our first Halloween without her. I can’t count the numbers of grown men who shrieked or ran away from her as she happily trotted down the street with her human brothers. Her costume was remade through the years, it initially involved fur fabric, foam pipe insulation tubes, hangers, elastic lots and lots of hot glue and Velcro. I remade it so it could Velcro onto a long body harness. As she got older I modified it so she could just lie in the yard and let Kids get candy from her spider abdomen. “Mom! I got candy out of her butt!” Is the best line ever. Last year I finally made her a spider den.
Enjoy!
Image source: Katie Martin Klundt
#7 Just Finished Making These Last Night. Love How They Turned Out
Image source: Ramon Resto
#8 I Want To Share My Husbands Work
Image source: Allison Ferris
#9 Meet My Cheap And Effective Lil’ Jack O Lantern Archway! I Have Them All Attached To Each Other With Zip Ties, And Attached The Lights Directly As Well So I Just Hang It Up And Plug It In Each Season!
Image source: Handley Elizabeth
#10 The Best
Image source: Felicia Cruz
#11 My Latest. Monster Mud Over Canvas
Image source: Terri Conrad Flagg
#12 My Halloween Creation This Year! I Used One Of My Antique Mirrors & Painted It Black With Basic Acrylic Paint
The mask was from Dollar General and I just hot glued it to the mirrored part (able to be removed) Under $10 and I now have a super creepy mirror.
Image source: Alison Hughet
#13 Dollar Tree Styrofoam Gravestones Flipped Over With Silver Marker + The Dead Plants You Still Haven’t Thrown Out From The Summer
All in cost $3.50
(I know it should technically say “here lie” and not “here lies” bc of subject verb agreement but it didn’t sound halloweeny enough 🤷♀️)
Image source: Katie Hughes-Pucci
#14 Sydney The Spider!
Image source: Gemma Smith
#15 Here’s Our Giant Spider We Made 4 Years Ago ( Archie)
We used pvc pipes, spray foam, trash bags, pool noodles, stalkings, hair extentions, a scarf , ping pong balls and a ornament to make my belovid spider! He’s still holding up strong to this day( just needs a little spray paint touch up every year). Legs come off for easier storage.
Image source: Breanna Medwid
#16 Before And After Of My Witch Creation. The Little Cauldron Lights Up When Plugged In And Produces A Little Steam
Image source: Erika Sanchez
#17 This Was My $5 Thrift Store Witch Project! Glued On An Old Hat I Found In My Halloween Box And Black Glitter Spray Paint!
Image source: Katie Hannasch
#18 Before And After. This Is My First Doll I Ever Made. I Sewed The Nun’s Clothes From An Old Shirt And Socks
Image source: Jonna Pajari
#19 Jeepers Creepers Is Up. I Still Need To Add Cornstalk And Two Crows. What Do You Think!?
Image source: Lee Snooks
#20 He Was A Little More Work Then I Thought! But Love The Way He Came Out!
Image source: Jessica Becker
#21 I Have About 120 Dolls Around My House. I Got Lots For Free, And Lots At Thrift Store. My Daughter Painted Most Of Them. Located In Howell Nj
Image source: Rob Richards
#22 Looks Like I Cannot Afford That 12 Foot Skeleton From Home Depot, But I Still Have Woody
6 feet tall and a fully articulated popsicle stick one: I crafted him in 1989. Total cost: $8.00 and 3 months of work. Wood glue and wire twist ties.
Image source: Rick Powell
#23 Figured I Would Stir The Pot In The Neighborhood This Year
Image source: Ric Vigno
#24 My Granddaughters Trick Or Treat Bag, She’s Going To Be Winifred Sanderson. I Made This And Her Jewelry To Go With Her Costume
Image source: Tami Limings Samsal
#25 So I Made This Abot A Week Ago Hope You Like It
#26 Evil Eva…i Made Her Last Year…constructed Her 100% I Think She’s A Big Deal
Image source: Patrice Runyan
#27 Creepy
Image source: Ann Kidd Allen
#28 So My Wife And I Have Made Chicken Wire Ghost
Lol It’s more painful than youtube makes it out to be and wear strong garden gloves or will bleed. It’s still is a lot of hand ouchies but use garden gloves. I’m making kid ghost right now but at least I am at the spray paint stage. Coat it with a primer and then glow in the dark paint. We’re going to tent spike them to the ground.
Image source: Dahlia Legacy
#29 This Was Really One Of The Easiest Halloween Props To Make!
I used 2 pool noodles cut in all different lengths, carved out the center for a tea light candle and glued them to a board. Used hot glue to make it look like melting wax and then sprayed it black. Added some black roses and a spider and black tea light candles from the dollar tree and it looks really cool.
Image source: Victoria Doudna
#30 I Got A Few Of Our Decorations Up Today Before It Got Too Warm. I Got A Bag Of Mulch At Walmart To Look Like A Freshly Dug Grave For Our Coffin Lid (The Funeral Home My Wife Works At Was Throwing A Transport Casket Out)
I also got our 2 12 footers up. Sadly my xenomoph queen won’t be ready for this Halloween. We still have our grave yard to put up and my wife’s red reaper.
Image source: Chad Albee
#31 Just Finished. Spray Foam,cardboard Box,spray Paint And Moss
Image source: Jen Cradic Gibbs
#32 This Is Supposed To Look Like One Skeleton Pulling The Other Out Of The Ground, But It Just Looks Like They Are Holding Hands And One Is Popping Out A Baby
Image source: Mike Theman
#33 This Is My Zombie, Edweirdo That I Made Last Year
Used a 5’ plastic skeleton, green house paint, and a ton of ripped up paper towels. Basically dipped the paper towels into the paint and covered the skeleton with them. Sort of a weatherproof paper mache. Then just added details. Also carved a foam pumpkin and added details to that too. For now he’s pretty much the centerpiece of our display. Hoping to make more stuff this year.
Image source: Andrew Sedberry
#34 The Boys
Image source: Steven McCann
#35 Graveyards Are Coming Along
Image source: Joseph Tucker
#36 Wild
Image source: Edwin Nunez
#37 First Halloween Prop I’ve Ever Made
Husband bought Wanda for one of our anniversary gifts.
Thought she needed a meal.
I think it’s pretty good for an hour of work.
4 bucks in web and the rest was stuff I could gather up at home
Image source: Kristal Rose
#38 My Daughter Found This Old Baby Carriage At A Yard Sale, Love ❤️ It ❤️
Image source: Karen Crouch
#39 Just Hot Glue, A Plastic Eyeball, And Paint On An Old Hardback Journal
*this was not done based on the movie but an image in my head, please don’t come at me over the “details”*
Image source: Cassie Martinez
#40 How Does It Look
Image source: Mara Walter
