20 Funny Halloween Comics By Kristian Nygård That Give Horror A Hilarious Twist

Halloween is just around the corner, Pandas, and what better way to celebrate than with some spooky comics that are funnier than frightening?
Norwegian cartoonist Kristian Nygård, the creator of the webcomic ‘Optipess,’ takes familiar horror scenarios and gives them a twist you probably wouldn’t expect.
The artist has been creating ‘Optipess’ since 2007, and the name combines optimism and pessimism, which pretty much sums up his approach to humor. His series covers everything from everyday situations to pop culture, often with a touch of dark humor and an unexpected punchline.
We’ve featured Kristian’s work on Bored Panda before, but with Halloween coming up, we thought it was the perfect time to revisit some of his spookier creations. So, grab your favorite treats and scroll down to check out these funny comics.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | optipess.com | x.com | patreon.com
#1
Image source: optipesscomic
#2
Image source: optipesscomic
#3
Image source: optipesscomic
#4
Image source: optipesscomic
#5
Image source: optipesscomic
#6
Image source: optipesscomic
#7
Image source: optipesscomic
#8
Image source: optipesscomic
#9
Image source: optipesscomic
#10
Image source: optipesscomic
#11
Image source: optipesscomic
#12
Image source: optipesscomic
#13
Image source: optipesscomic
#14
Image source: optipesscomic
#15
Image source: optipesscomic
#16
Image source: optipesscomic
#17
Image source: optipesscomic
#18
Image source: optipesscomic
#19
Image source: optipesscomic
#20
Image source: optipesscomic
Follow Us