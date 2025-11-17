50 Times Kids Had Such Incredible Hairdos, Their Parents Just Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Babies come in all shapes and sizes and all are adorable in their own way. Some disarm you with their big eyes that curiously look around. Others make you go “aww” with their chubby cheeks. But none can make as powerful of an impression as babies that were born with full heads of hair.
With every other baby having little-to-no hair, there’s definitely something unusual about babies with lush manes. They look a little too young to sport such hairdos, which makes them look quite funny. Still, they’re undeniably adorable.
Scroll down to see the whole list of cute little babies with out-of-control hair.
#1 My Best Version
Image source: talytayoussef
#2 6 Months Old Baby Hairstyle
Image source: babychanco
#3 Coming Home To Her Makes Everything Worth It
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Melts My Heart. 16 Weeks Old
Image source: tarasimich
#5 For Those Of You Who Said Her Hair Would Fall Out When Her Picture Went Viral 4 Months Ago. This Isn’t Even Her Final Form
Image source: brngrhm84
#6 Babies With Hair? My Sister Was Born With An Afro
Image source: ziezie
#7 My Baby Cousin Has Hair That Looks Like A News Anchorman
Image source: Double_Cross_Gender
#8 Everyone Liked The Baby With Lots Of Hair, So I Thought You Would Enjoy Seeing My Grandson At 4 Months
Image source: pamjam01
#9 The Amount Of Hair My Daughter Had At 2 Months Old
Image source: eyeswideblue
#10 My Little Nephew Gets Some Crazy Bedhead
Image source: zagmarth
#11 My Daughter’s Hair. She’s 12 Weeks Old
Image source: TheGoblinGazette
#12 This Was My Real Baby Hair. Not A Wig
Image source: grumbo69
#13 My Boyfriend’s Baby Photo. Look At That Hair
Image source: jadebirdy
#14 3-Month-Old Baby With More Hair Than You Have Ever Seen
Image source: csyperry
#15 Our Wild-Haired Baby
Image source: gabzilla_k
#16 Styled By An Afternoon Nap, Not A Hair Product’s
Image source: elsavillalong
#17 What’s Up With Your Hair
Image source: babychanco
#18 Crazy Baby Hair
Image source: unknown
#19 My Son’s Hair Is Out Of Control For A 4-Month-Old
Image source: Lados
#20 My Daughter Heard The Internet Community Likes Babies With Lots Of Hair
Image source: scottharr27
#21 Got A Comb I Can Borrow?
Image source: yc.yessica_carrillo
#22 Hairy Baby
Image source: nyecamden
#23 Baby Face With Conway Twitty Hair
Image source: getsome73
#24 Two And A Half Months In, Her Hair Just Keeps Getting Bigger
Image source: amonson1984
#25 Only 1 Month Old But With A Full Head Of Hair
Image source: Chechogg89
#26 Baby Bangs
Image source: meg_sayy
#27 Morning Hair
Image source: keelshing
#28 My Friend’s Baby Was Also Born With Conan Hair
Image source: ComeOnHelen
#29 Everyone Was Wrong About His Hair Falling Out. Meet Fisher
Image source: mirandaedwards1
#30 My Baby’s Hair Used To Stand Up
Image source: eraser_dust
#31 Can’t Help But Brag About This Little 15 Day Old Girl
Image source: GlassInTheWild
#32 I Was Born Bald, And Was Bald For A Long Time. So I’m Sure He Got The Hairy Head Genes From His Dad
Image source: taniyabis
#33 Troll Hair, Don’t Care. Avvie At 3 Months
Image source: calleeyopee
#34 That Hair
Image source: baby_wass
#35 Majestic Morning Hair
Image source: zmoney12
#36 Good Hair Day
Image source: mudddles
#37 Crazy Hair, Don’t Care
Image source: StimulisRK
#38 Two Months Old Baby, And It’s Not A Wig
Image source: Spezzle
#39 I’m Hairy And I Know It
Image source: tungtung.monchhichi
#40 Which Hairstyle Suits Me Best?
Image source: eddie093019
#41 7 Weeks And My Daughter’s Hair Still Won’t Lie Down
Image source: slobender
#42 Hairy Baby Girl
Image source: babydaeun2022
#43 Here’s My Daughter At 2 Months
Image source: rodeoqueen
#44 My Baby Boy Has Better Hair Than Me
Image source: tacomaflo
#45 My Happy Boy Definitely Has A Better Hair Game Than His Dad
Image source: jjlew080
#46 Onny Is Going To Save A Fortune On Hair Gel When He’s Older By The Looks Of It
Image source: jodiemcd91
#47 My Babies Hair Grows Straight Up
Image source: BuzzAldy
#48 5 Months Old And Counting. His Hair Has Always Been Crazy
Image source: surviveseven
#49 My Son Will Be 3 Weeks Old On Saturday And Got As Much Hair As Me
Image source: JON_KALLL
#50 My Baby Girl Is 2 Weeks Old Today
Image source: youngie15
#51 My Child That Was Born Last Week Has Natural Blonde Highlights
Image source: duckfart88
