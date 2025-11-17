50 Times Kids Had Such Incredible Hairdos, Their Parents Just Had To Show The World (New Pics)

Babies come in all shapes and sizes and all are adorable in their own way. Some disarm you with their big eyes that curiously look around. Others make you go “aww” with their chubby cheeks. But none can make as powerful of an impression as babies that were born with full heads of hair.

With every other baby having little-to-no hair, there’s definitely something unusual about babies with lush manes. They look a little too young to sport such hairdos, which makes them look quite funny. Still, they’re undeniably adorable.

Scroll down to see the whole list of cute little babies with out-of-control hair.

#1 My Best Version

Image source: talytayoussef

#2 6 Months Old Baby Hairstyle

Image source: babychanco

#3 Coming Home To Her Makes Everything Worth It

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Melts My Heart. 16 Weeks Old

Image source: tarasimich

#5 For Those Of You Who Said Her Hair Would Fall Out When Her Picture Went Viral 4 Months Ago. This Isn’t Even Her Final Form

Image source: brngrhm84

#6 Babies With Hair? My Sister Was Born With An Afro

Image source: ziezie

#7 My Baby Cousin Has Hair That Looks Like A News Anchorman

Image source: Double_Cross_Gender

#8 Everyone Liked The Baby With Lots Of Hair, So I Thought You Would Enjoy Seeing My Grandson At 4 Months

Image source: pamjam01

#9 The Amount Of Hair My Daughter Had At 2 Months Old

Image source: eyeswideblue

#10 My Little Nephew Gets Some Crazy Bedhead

Image source: zagmarth

#11 My Daughter’s Hair. She’s 12 Weeks Old

Image source: TheGoblinGazette

#12 This Was My Real Baby Hair. Not A Wig

Image source: grumbo69

#13 My Boyfriend’s Baby Photo. Look At That Hair

Image source: jadebirdy

#14 3-Month-Old Baby With More Hair Than You Have Ever Seen

Image source: csyperry

#15 Our Wild-Haired Baby

Image source: gabzilla_k

#16 Styled By An Afternoon Nap, Not A Hair Product’s

Image source: elsavillalong

#17 What’s Up With Your Hair

Image source: babychanco

#18 Crazy Baby Hair

Image source: unknown

#19 My Son’s Hair Is Out Of Control For A 4-Month-Old

Image source: Lados

#20 My Daughter Heard The Internet Community Likes Babies With Lots Of Hair

Image source: scottharr27

#21 Got A Comb I Can Borrow?

Image source: yc.yessica_carrillo

#22 Hairy Baby

Image source: nyecamden

#23 Baby Face With Conway Twitty Hair

Image source: getsome73

#24 Two And A Half Months In, Her Hair Just Keeps Getting Bigger

Image source: amonson1984

#25 Only 1 Month Old But With A Full Head Of Hair

Image source: Chechogg89

#26 Baby Bangs

Image source: meg_sayy

#27 Morning Hair

Image source: keelshing

#28 My Friend’s Baby Was Also Born With Conan Hair

Image source: ComeOnHelen

#29 Everyone Was Wrong About His Hair Falling Out. Meet Fisher

Image source: mirandaedwards1

#30 My Baby’s Hair Used To Stand Up

Image source: eraser_dust

#31 Can’t Help But Brag About This Little 15 Day Old Girl

Image source: GlassInTheWild

#32 I Was Born Bald, And Was Bald For A Long Time. So I’m Sure He Got The Hairy Head Genes From His Dad

Image source: taniyabis

#33 Troll Hair, Don’t Care. Avvie At 3 Months

Image source: calleeyopee

#34 That Hair

Image source: baby_wass

#35 Majestic Morning Hair

Image source: zmoney12

#36 Good Hair Day

Image source: mudddles

#37 Crazy Hair, Don’t Care

Image source: StimulisRK

#38 Two Months Old Baby, And It’s Not A Wig

Image source: Spezzle

#39 I’m Hairy And I Know It

Image source: tungtung.monchhichi

#40 Which Hairstyle Suits Me Best?

Image source: eddie093019

#41 7 Weeks And My Daughter’s Hair Still Won’t Lie Down

Image source: slobender

#42 Hairy Baby Girl

Image source: babydaeun2022

#43 Here’s My Daughter At 2 Months

Image source: rodeoqueen

#44 My Baby Boy Has Better Hair Than Me

Image source: tacomaflo

#45 My Happy Boy Definitely Has A Better Hair Game Than His Dad

Image source: jjlew080

#46 Onny Is Going To Save A Fortune On Hair Gel When He’s Older By The Looks Of It

Image source: jodiemcd91

#47 My Babies Hair Grows Straight Up

Image source: BuzzAldy

#48 5 Months Old And Counting. His Hair Has Always Been Crazy

Image source: surviveseven

#49 My Son Will Be 3 Weeks Old On Saturday And Got As Much Hair As Me

Image source: JON_KALLL

#50 My Baby Girl Is 2 Weeks Old Today

Image source: youngie15

#51 My Child That Was Born Last Week Has Natural Blonde Highlights

Image source: duckfart88

Patrick Penrose
