Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird ‘Shrine’ For Her Hair

During the pandemic, many people learned to cut their hair themselves at home. For some, this skill transferred into the post-pandemic world. Others, however, still prefer to go to a professional for a good haircut. In fact, 76% of American women say they go to a hair salon regularly.
For this woman, a simple haircut turned into a nightmare resembling a suspenseful thriller. After she found out that her hairdresser had been keeping her cut hair, the situation snowballed into inappropriate messages, stalking, and even fear for her life. As one commenter pointed out, it’s “giving ‘Baby Reindeer’ vibes.”
A good hairdresser is hard to find these days
This woman was weirded out by hers when she discovered they’d been keeping her cut hair in containers
“I may have UNDER-reacted to the issue,” the woman later wrote
“This is nuts,” people reacted in the comments
The hairstylist’s behavior continued to worry her, as she received a bunch of alarming messages
“This person is certainly not stable,” the woman pointed out when replying to commenters
Later, she received another disturbing message: “Ur never coming back dont makeme laugh”
The story only got crazier from there, as the hairstylist attempted to get the woman’s credit card cancelled
“Hopefully, the police has scared them enough,” commenters sent good wishes to the woman and her husband
In a final update months later, the woman detailed how she had to change her life to get rid of the crazy hairstylist
“Mentally ill people can wreak such havoc in people’s lives,” commenters reacted
