Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird ‘Shrine’ For Her Hair

by

During the pandemic, many people learned to cut their hair themselves at home. For some, this skill transferred into the post-pandemic world. Others, however, still prefer to go to a professional for a good haircut. In fact, 76% of American women say they go to a hair salon regularly.

For this woman, a simple haircut turned into a nightmare resembling a suspenseful thriller. After she found out that her hairdresser had been keeping her cut hair, the situation snowballed into inappropriate messages, stalking, and even fear for her life. As one commenter pointed out, it’s “giving ‘Baby Reindeer’ vibes.”

A good hairdresser is hard to find these days

Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair

Image credits:  Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

This woman was weirded out by hers when she discovered they’d been keeping her cut hair in containers

Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair

Image credits: ManuelTheLensman / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair

Image credits: Ali Esfehaniyan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair

Image credits: fedupsobedup

“I may have UNDER-reacted to the issue,” the woman later wrote

Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair

“This is nuts,” people reacted in the comments

Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair

The hairstylist’s behavior continued to worry her, as she received a bunch of alarming messages

Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair

Image credits: Brett Jordan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair

Image credits: fedupsobedup

“This person is certainly not stable,” the woman pointed out when replying to commenters

Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair

Later, she received another disturbing message: “Ur never coming back dont makeme laugh”

Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair

The story only got crazier from there, as the hairstylist attempted to get the woman’s credit card cancelled

Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair

Image credits: Abai K / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair

Image credits: Jonas Leupe / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair

Image credits: fedupsobedup

“Hopefully, the police has scared them enough,” commenters sent good wishes to the woman and her husband

Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair

In a final update months later, the woman detailed how she had to change her life to get rid of the crazy hairstylist

Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair

Image credits: Ben Rosett / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair

Image credits: karlyukav / freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair

Image credits: fedupsobedup

“Mentally ill people can wreak such havoc in people’s lives,” commenters reacted

Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair
Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird &#8216;Shrine&#8217; For Her Hair

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dynasty Series Premiere: The Top Five Moments
3 min read
Oct, 14, 2017
What We Know about New Legal Series “Being Judged”
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2017
House of Cards
Replacing Kevin Spacey with Kevin James in House of Cards
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2017
Guy’s Tweet Goes Viral With Nearly 200K Likes After He Shares How A Guy Refused To Swap His Middle Seat On The Plane
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
When They Were Young: The Cast of Mad Men
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2013
Artist Shows How Much Time She Actually Needs To Perfect One Drawing
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025