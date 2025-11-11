Hair Stylist Turns Clients’ Hair Into Photo-Realistic Art

When Roberto Perez (also known as Rob The Original) gives you a haircut, it’s probably not going to be just a haircut. This San-Antonio-based artist and hair stylist creates amazing works of art using nothing but his clients’ scalp and hair as his canvas.
Perez can create just about anything he or his clients can think of – from a photo-realistic portrait or illustration to full-head paintings or graphic designs.
More info: robtheoriginal.com | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube | Twitter (h/t: Ninoue)
