Guy Photoshops His Shaving Creme Character ‘Creme Boy’ In Movie Posters

by

While shaving one morning back in circa 2012, after a night of very little sleep, I snapped a few shots for the hell of it. Some time later, I took to the computer and out came a plethora of ridiculous shaving creme faced images. Thus giving birth to ‘Creme Boy’. Ever since Creme Boy has made many appearances in popular movies. He is Hollywood’s most elusive celebrity. He is Creme Boy.

More info: Facebook

Creme Boy IS: The 40-year-old Virgin

Creme Boy IS: The Hangover

Creme Boy IS: The ZOHAN

Creme Boy IS: Twilight

Creme Boy IS: 17 Again

Creme Boy IS: The Apprentice

Creme Boy IS: Charlie St.Cloud

Creme Boy IS: Cop Out

Creme Boy IS: The Dark Knight

Creme Boy IS: Twilight

Creme Boy IS: The Book of Eli

Creme Boy IS: Fight Club

Creme Boy IS: Death AT A Funeral

Creme Boy IS: Funny People

Creme Boy IS: House

Creme Boy IS: Race To Witch Mountain

Creme Boy IS: Holmes

Creme Boy IS: Shutter Island

Creme Boy IS: Superbad

Creme Boy IS: Twelve

Creme Boy IS: Scott Pilgrim

Creme Boy IS: Harry Potter

Creme Boy IS: Dinner For Schmucks

Creme Boy IS: Kick Ass

Creme Boy IS: The Last Airbender

Creme Boy IS: Justin Bieber

Creme Boy IS: Fighter

Creme Boy IS: The Most Interesting Man In The World

