Guy Photoshops His Shaving Creme Character ‘Creme Boy’ In Movie Posters

While shaving one morning back in circa 2012, after a night of very little sleep, I snapped a few shots for the hell of it. Some time later, I took to the computer and out came a plethora of ridiculous shaving creme faced images. Thus giving birth to ‘Creme Boy’. Ever since Creme Boy has made many appearances in popular movies. He is Hollywood’s most elusive celebrity. He is Creme Boy.
Creme Boy IS: The 40-year-old Virgin
Creme Boy IS: The Hangover
Creme Boy IS: The ZOHAN
Creme Boy IS: Twilight
Creme Boy IS: 17 Again
Creme Boy IS: The Apprentice
Creme Boy IS: Charlie St.Cloud
Creme Boy IS: Cop Out
Creme Boy IS: The Dark Knight
Creme Boy IS: The Book of Eli
Creme Boy IS: Fight Club
Creme Boy IS: Death AT A Funeral
Creme Boy IS: Funny People
Creme Boy IS: House
Creme Boy IS: Race To Witch Mountain
Creme Boy IS: Holmes
Creme Boy IS: Shutter Island
Creme Boy IS: Superbad
Creme Boy IS: Twelve
Creme Boy IS: Scott Pilgrim
Creme Boy IS: Harry Potter
Creme Boy IS: Dinner For Schmucks
Creme Boy IS: Kick Ass
Creme Boy IS: The Last Airbender
Creme Boy IS: Justin Bieber
Creme Boy IS: Fighter
Creme Boy IS: The Most Interesting Man In The World
