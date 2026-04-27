Daily Guess The Timeline Game #035 (Apr 27, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Folks Jump In To Protect Pregnant Woman Who’s Aggressively Confronted By An Elderly Karen
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Artist Preserves The Beauty Of Nature In Pressed Glass Jewelry
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Take Minimalistic Animal Photographs And Here Are 28 Of Them
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This British Artist Creates Unapologetically Expressive And Unique Portraits (70 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Nine Famous Celebrity Cameos in Parks and Recreation
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2022
Hey Pandas, Hard Worker Or Hardly Working? Add A Meme Describing Your Work Day (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025