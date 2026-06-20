Daily Guess The Timeline Game #087 (Jun 18, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Daily Guess The Timeline Game #087 (Jun 18, 2026)

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Recap — Gossip Girl 3.02 “The Freshman”
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2009
36 Of The Fastest Times Couples Said “I Do” And “I’m Done” – And What Really Happened
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2026
One-Year-Old Wakes Up From Medical Induced Coma Just Before Being Taken Off Life Support
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 07-May-2026
3 min read
May, 11, 2026
Why Tiffani Thiessen Isn’t a Part of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Reunion Show
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2019
Paw-Sitive Impact: 29 Iconic Dog Ads That Stole Hearts Globally
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025