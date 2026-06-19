Daily Guess The Timeline Game #087 (Jun 18, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Daily Guess The Timeline Game #087 (Jun 18, 2026)

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
46 Unbelievable Pics Of Mothers And Daughters Who Look Almost The Same Age
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Angry Dad Shares What He Spent On Disneyland, Warns Others To Never Go
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“I Put Veggies In My Food To Stop My Roommate’s Kid From Eating It. Mom Threatens Legal Action”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Star Wars: Clone Wars 2003 Animated Series Gets the Honest Trailers Treatment
3 min read
May, 8, 2020
40 Funny And Cute Cats That Might Heal Your Depression, As Shared On This Instagram Page
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, How Did You Know It Was Over And Done Beyond Repair In A Relationship?
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025