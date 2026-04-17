Daily Guess The Timeline Game #024 (Apr 16, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Cartoonist’s One-Panel Comics Perfectly Capture Life’s Ironies With Sharp And Clever Humor (34 New Pics)
3 min read
Jan, 15, 2026
30 Rich Women Who Work From Home Share What They Do For A Living
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Prisoner Review – Choose The Village
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2009
Rob Lowe: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2026
Eccentric Mom Gifts Minimalist Daughter Flashy Gifts, Mad When She Confesses She Hates Them All
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, Who Are You Blessed To Have In Your Life? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.