Daily Guess The Timeline Game #013 (Apr 05, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Pets In Music
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
3-Year-Old Refuses To Celebrate Birthday Party Unless It’s Poop-Themed, Gets The Shittiest Party Ever
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Amy Poehler
7 Things You Didn’t Know About Amy Poehler
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2015
80 Weirdly Delicious Images Of Cats Photoshopped Into Food By This Artist (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Book Did You Really Like Reading?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025