Daily Guess The Phrase Game #005 (Aug 8, 2026)

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Ready to spin the wheel and test your word skills?

Welcome to Daily Guess The Phrase, the ultimate word puzzle showdown inspired by TV’s classic Wheel of Fortune! Whether you’re cracking legendary movie quotes, decoding famous song lyrics, unraveling common idioms, or identifying animals and pop culture titles, your mission is simple: spin the wheel, reveal the hidden letters, and solve the secret phrase before your luck runs out.

Every single day brings a brand-new phrase, a fresh category, and a thrilling mental workout. Will you play it safe, buy a vowel, or risk it all for a massive score? It’s simple to play, deeply satisfying, and just unpredictable enough to keep you coming back every round!

Missed the last puzzle? Check it out here!

Daily Guess The Phrase Game #005 (Aug 8, 2026)

How Does It Work?

You are presented with a grid of blank tiles representing a secret phrase, along with today’s category clue. Your goal is to uncover the hidden letters and solve the phrase to rack up the highest score possible.

Panda Tip: Don’t forget to keep today’s category in mind! If you get stuck on a tricky phrase, buying a quick vowel early can give you the anchor words you need to solve it before risking another spin on the 🔥 flame.

How many points did you manage to save? Spin the wheel, solve today’s phrase, and share your score in the comments below! 🎡

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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